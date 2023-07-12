Comments: AI Appreciation Day And What Leaders Should Consider

“Artificial intelligence has been revolutionary for Australia’s IT operations, particularly within the cybersecurity domain. Through AI and machine learning, organisations can identify anomalous activities and maintain a secure environment. AI enables a proactive threat response by identifying deviations in tracked metrics and consistently observing user and entity actions to detect internal threats early.

“These are key benefits for Australian organisations, who are currently battling against ongoing technology skills shortages and an escalating cyber threat environment. A recent survey by the Australian Institute of Criminology found almost half of respondents had fallen victim to cyber-crime over the past year, with small-to-medium businesses among the most targeted. It’s critical to leverage new technologies to combat these threats and ensure organisations don’t suffer financial and reputational damage.

“However, as local businesses increasingly depend on AI, they must also remain on high alert. The same transformative cybersecurity capabilities that make AI indispensable to enterprises can also be exploited by cybercriminals. It's crucial for organisations to pre-emptively make appropriate technology investments and policy decisions.

“Business leaders should arm their cybersecurity defences with sophisticated threat intelligence systems and behaviour-oriented analytics. Collaboration is paramount, both internally and externally within the cybersecurity community, which includes researchers, professionals, enterprises, and policymakers.

“Lastly, business leaders should prioritise ongoing education for themselves and their teams regarding the secure usage of generative AI systems.”

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, AI expert and Director of Research

