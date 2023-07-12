Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
One New Zealand Responds To The Commerce Commission Letter On 100% Mobile Coverage Claim

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: One New Zealand

Matt Flood, One New Zealand Senior Corporate Affairs Lead

“Following review, we’ve responded to the Commission’s letter, letting them know that as they themselves noted, our intention was always to wind down our 100% campaign at this point which we have now completed, and that whilst we intend to constructively engage and will make the changes they have requested, we respectfully disagree with their view that our 100% mobile coverage Campaign was confusing, likely to mislead or deceive or otherwise in breach of the Fair Trading Act.

We believe customers inherently understand that while coverage will be 100% when SpaceX has its satellite constellation in place by the end of 2024, there could still be issues that impact a customer’s ability to connect, in the same way that they understand there are similar impacts to cellular services today.


We’ll be changing our advertising to state ‘Coverage like never before, launching 2024’, and we’ll clearly display the disclaimer “TXT only launching by end of 2024” and where relevant “TXT delivery within minutes” on screen when we advertise.


We trust that this will allay the Commission’s concerns, and we can return our focus to bringing this state-of-the-art communication technology to One New Zealand customers, helping them to stay in touch with friends and family, connect their businesses and stay in touch in emergency situations.”

