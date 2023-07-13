Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division

12 July

Ten lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $22,749 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,887.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x5) (+PB) Auckland Mitchell’s Paper Power Auckland MyLotto Whakatāne Pak n Save Kapiti Wellington MyLotto Ashburton MyLotto Central Otago

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

