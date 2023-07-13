Ten Lotto Players Win Second Division
12 July
Ten lucky Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $22,749 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,887.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x5) (+PB)
|Auckland
|Mitchell’s Paper Power
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Whakatāne
|Pak n Save Kapiti
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|MyLotto
|Central Otago
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
