Auckland Bus Drivers Strike: Free Fares For Matariki As Protest Continues

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

Auckland bus drivers are thanking the local community for their patience and support during industrial work stoppages this week, and announcing that NZ Bus-operated routes in Auckland with union drivers will be free for the Matariki public holiday this Friday and for the rest of next week.

"Bus drivers are immensely grateful for the public support over the last weekend and want to show their thanks to passengers by making sure bus rides are free for the next week," said Hayley Courtney, FIRST Union organiser.

"They want Aucklanders to get out and enjoy their city over the holiday weekend while continuing to build support for fair wages and conditions for NZ Bus drivers, who want $30 per hour as they were promised and as has already been accomplished in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin."

Ms Courtney said bus drivers who are members of FIRST Union and Tramways would not be operating their Hop card machines or collecting passenger fares between Friday July 14th at 02:00 until the following Saturday, July 21st at 04:30.

"After a week of industrial action, the drivers are staunch and united in their resolve to settle this dispute and get back to work, but the company don’t appear to be listening yet," said Ms Courtney.

"Passengers on our bus services have an important voice in letting Auckland Transport and NZ Bus know that their drivers are worth more - we are relying on their support."

"With Warriors and All Blacks games on this weekend, there’s plenty to do and your bus drivers will be happy to help you get around the city for free - they're encouraging everyone to make plans, travel somewhere new or familiar, and support the strike."

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

