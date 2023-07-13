Electronic Card Transactions: June 2023



The electronic card transactions (ECT) series covers all debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. It can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

June 2023 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the June 2023 month (compared with May 2023) were:

spending in the retail industries increased 1.0 percent ($68 million)

spending in the core retail industries was unchanged.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

