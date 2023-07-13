Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Future Energy Centre Secures Additional 10 Years Of Funding

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Ara Ake

Ara Ake – Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre – has received an additional $70 million in funding from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to continue its mandate to accelerate the nation’s transition to a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable energy future.

Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Dr Megan Woods, says decarbonisation does not mean de-industrialisation.

“As we transition to a low emissions economy, innovative solutions that are good for the climate, accelerates our access to renewable energy, and helps New Zealand adapt to climate change are critical to retaining jobs and improving New Zealand’s economic resilience,” Woods said.

The $70 million boost over 10 years will enable the energy centre to continue its work to strengthen the energy innovation ecosystem, and support more New Zealand low-carbon energy solutions from pilot through to real-world demonstration, and to increase the deployment of innovative global energy solutions in New Zealand.

Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes, says the funding extension reflects the urgent and important role the centre plays in driving energy innovation in New Zealand.

“Ara Ake takes a ‘whole of energy systems’ approach – building New Zealand’s capability and global connectivity to achieve economic, social, cultural, and environmental impact. As an independent organisation we are extremely well positioned to drive meaningful collaborations to drive change at pace,” says Dr Marantes.

Under the 10-year funding agreement, Ara Ake will be tasked with:

  • Increasing development, commercialisation and deployment of New Zealand energy innovations.
  • Increasing deployment of innovative global energy solutions in New Zealand.
  • Enhancing the policy and regulatory environment to support energy innovation in New Zealand.
  • Strengthening the energy innovation ecosystem in New Zealand.

“The new funding agreement provides Ara Ake certainty to plan for the future and deliver on its purpose. The new agreement follows a review of Ara Ake’s work since establishment, which concluded there was a clear case for continued funding to ensure Ara Ake can build on its energy innovation achievements”, says Daniel Brown, Energy Use Policy manager at MBIE.

“Since the inception of Ara Ake in 2020, we’ve helped to foster a more collaborative energy ecosystem, leveraged national and global knowledge for New Zealand’s benefit, and supported many energy innovators on their journeys to commercialising and deploying their low emissions energy solutions. But we still have work to do,” says Dr Marantes.

Key projects Ara Ake has supported over the past three years include:

  • A collaboration with New Zealand electricity distribution businesses to find global energy solutions faced by the New Zealand energy industry, with seven pilots now underway.
  • Multiple trading relationships – an energy sharing pilot that aims to introduce more competition in the energy sector, making electricity cheaper for customers, helping reduce energy hardship and allowing for greater uptake of low emissions energy technologies.
  • Hosted ‘connector’ events which have brought together global and national experts to facilitate discussions on a diverse range of topics including offshore technologies and the pressing issue of energy hardship.
  • Partnerships with innovators operating across the energy ecosystem, in areas including electricity generation, biogas, community energy initiatives, and energy hardship.
  • The development of insights reports analysing technologies such as battery energy storage systems and carbon dioxide removal and usage.
  • A number of useful tools developed for energy innovators and industry, such as the Energy Innovation Fund Navigator, the total cost of ownership comparison tool which helps major road freight and transport companies assess the options and costs for decarbonising their road fleet, and the Community Energy How to Guide.
  • A collaboration with solarZero on an innovative winter 2023 peak solution for New Zealand’s electricity system – enabling 30MW of additional network capacity on-demand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ara Ake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 