Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Power Of Three Proudly Launch The 2023 Wellington Address

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Te Awe Māori Business Network and Wellington Pasifika Business Network - together as The Power of Three - today launch the 2023 Wellington Address.

We will honour six individuals who have dedicated themselves to making a positive impact in our city. From the environment to the arts sector, hospitality initiatives to community ventures, Wellington businesspeople make a real difference to all of us fortunate enough to live here.

Last year’s honourees included Pauline Faumuina, Fiso John Fiso (ONZM), Stacey Shortall, Tim Brown, Liz Mellish (MNZM) and Kura Moeahu.

The 2023 Wellington Address, supported by CentrePort Wellington and AV Media, will recognise those individuals whose hard mahi and relentless energy have inspired us and helped Wellington’s business community thrive and prosper.

Stacey Shortall, one of last year’s honourees, will deliver the 2023 address. Stacey will have free rein to share her views on this place we call home and the people who contribute to it.

The 2023 Wellington Address will be held in the Amokura Gallery, Te Papa, on 24 th August at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce website.

Notes to editors:

Stacey Shortall is an internationally recognised litigation lawyer at MinterEllisonRuddWatts who has spearheaded projects designed to create social change and has received numerous awards for both her legal and charitable work. She has established the Who Did You Help Today Charitable Trust and is also the founder of Our Words Matter, an online forum sharing ideas to solve the issues that affect New Zealand.

Stacey’s leadership has been acknowledged with a number of awards. She has been recognised as a Blake Leader, Women of Influence Award winner, and a Kiwibank Local Hero recipient. In 2020, Stacey was named as one of three finalists in the inaugural Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards: Asia-Pacific for her pro bono work to advance social mobility and most recently, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the law and the community.

About Wellington Chamber of Commerce:

We are a membership organisation dedicated to helping people and business grow. We offer advice, learning, advocacy and support to a wide range of organisations across the city.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More

Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 