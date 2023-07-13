The Power Of Three Proudly Launch The 2023 Wellington Address

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Te Awe Māori Business Network and Wellington Pasifika Business Network - together as The Power of Three - today launch the 2023 Wellington Address.

We will honour six individuals who have dedicated themselves to making a positive impact in our city. From the environment to the arts sector, hospitality initiatives to community ventures, Wellington businesspeople make a real difference to all of us fortunate enough to live here.

Last year’s honourees included Pauline Faumuina, Fiso John Fiso (ONZM), Stacey Shortall, Tim Brown, Liz Mellish (MNZM) and Kura Moeahu.

The 2023 Wellington Address, supported by CentrePort Wellington and AV Media, will recognise those individuals whose hard mahi and relentless energy have inspired us and helped Wellington’s business community thrive and prosper.

Stacey Shortall, one of last year’s honourees, will deliver the 2023 address. Stacey will have free rein to share her views on this place we call home and the people who contribute to it.

The 2023 Wellington Address will be held in the Amokura Gallery, Te Papa, on 24 th August at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce website.

Stacey Shortall is an internationally recognised litigation lawyer at MinterEllisonRuddWatts who has spearheaded projects designed to create social change and has received numerous awards for both her legal and charitable work. She has established the Who Did You Help Today Charitable Trust and is also the founder of Our Words Matter, an online forum sharing ideas to solve the issues that affect New Zealand.

Stacey’s leadership has been acknowledged with a number of awards. She has been recognised as a Blake Leader, Women of Influence Award winner, and a Kiwibank Local Hero recipient. In 2020, Stacey was named as one of three finalists in the inaugural Chambers Diversity and Inclusion Awards: Asia-Pacific for her pro bono work to advance social mobility and most recently, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the law and the community.

About Wellington Chamber of Commerce:

We are a membership organisation dedicated to helping people and business grow. We offer advice, learning, advocacy and support to a wide range of organisations across the city.

