Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Two lucky Lotto players from Northland and Hamilton will be toasting a special win after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Rototuna in Hamilton and on MyLotto to a player from Northland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

