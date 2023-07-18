Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech Startups Trending For RISE UP Finalists

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 10:41 am
Press Release: Soda

Soda’s RISE UP finalists have all utilised technology to create businesses that make life easier. If you want to book a last-minute health appointment, access professional development support online, efficiently manage freight services, issue and manage employee shares or buy nutritional baby food made using freeze-dried technology, you can, thanks to these savvy female entrepreneurs.

Soda’s 2023 RISE UP finalists are Sophie Stanley and Rachel Smith - Bounsa, Kitti Bradley - Mother Trucking, Gina Urlich - Norish, Candace Kisner - Vester and Melanie Lynn and Niamh Buchanan - Well Now.

Bounsa is a learning and development platform where anybody can bounce challenges and ideas off tech experts, creating on-demand access to experienced mentors in the tech sector for a new generation of learners.

Mother Trucking is a transport management platform that enables small to medium businesses to efficiently manage transport and logistics services.

Norish uses freeze-dried technology and recipes developed by a clinical nutritionist to create baby food that delivers essential nutrients without the use of synthetic vitamins or minerals.

Vester is an employee share plan management system that enables companies to issue and manage employee shares while its user-centric design simultaneously allows employees to easily understand and manage their shares.

Well Now is a digital marketplace that connects people looking for last minute health and wellness appointments to practitioners with availability, providing patients with better access to and ownership of healthcare.

“Our 2023 RISE UP finalists have all used technology to solve day-to-day problems and make life easier for users and customers, which is the foundation of a successful startup,” says Soda CEO, Erin Wansbrough.

“It’s a well-established fact that women in business face a number of additional barriers compared to their male counterparts, but with the support of programmes such as RISE UP, we can help address this inequality and foster female entrepreneurship in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The five RISE UP finalists will attend a series of founder-focused workshops before pitching to a public audience and panel of high-profile judges at Wintec House in Hamilton on 29 August 2023 to try to win $10,000.

The RISE UP pitch night will be an inspirational event featuring guest speaker, best-selling author, columnist and podcaster Frances Cook, plus an experienced judging panel including Kristen Lunman (co-founder Hatch and Powrsuit), Jenny Rudd (co-founder Dispute Buddy), Clare Bradley (CEO Agrisea), Phil Thompson (co-founder and CEO - Auror) and Jonathon Good (CEO Scentian Bio). Audience members can vote for their favourite business for the People's Choice award sponsored by Blunt Umbrellas.

The RISE UP Pitch Night is a free event but tickets are limited so please register for tickets at www.sodainc.com/riseup.

RISE UP is proudly supported by platinum sponsor Callaghan Innovation and gold sponsor Craigs Investment Partners.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Soda on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

This year’s data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields shows a 17% decrease in Proven plus Probable reserves, with the most significant 2P decreases in the Mangahewa & Maui fields which saw falls of 48% & 34% respectively. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 