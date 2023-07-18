Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Demystifying Advanced Document Understanding: The Next Revolution In AI

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Advanced document understanding (ADU) represents the forefront in the sphere of intelligent document processing (IDP), a rapidly evolving category of artificial intelligence (AI). With the increasing digitalization of businesses, IDP is becoming indispensable for automating the analysis of vast amounts of unstructured data culled from various sources. This advanced application of AI relies on machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems to scrutinize, categorize, and extract crucial data from unstructured documents such as invoices, purchase orders, and contracts.

To understand ADU, one must comprehend the different elements of AI that power it. Artificial intelligence, as we know it, is a computer's or machine's capacity to learn from previous experiences. It can comprehend and respond to written prompts, math problems, and images, among other inputs. Nowadays, various AI models exist, with applications ranging from dynamic content suggestions on social media platforms to self-driving cars, and even to generative AI like ChatGPT, which can detect security vulnerabilities and even write and validate code.

Machine learning, a type of AI, equips machines to learn from data and experiences without manual programming. This is evident in applications like Snapchat and TikTok, which use machine learning to apply interactive filters. Meanwhile, deep learning handles more complex patterns and datasets, distinguishing itself by outperforming other machine learning data inputs, such as images. Google's MetNet-2 neural network, which predicts weather twelve hours in advance, is a perfect example. Lastly, expert systems mimic human expert decision-making. They are not self-aware, but they can scale human-level decision-making.

For a practical illustration of ADU in action, consider Zillow Zestimate. The platform unifies machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems to predict real estate prices based on diverse data inputs. Expert systems might analyze real estate trends like the impact of a house's relative size within a block, while machine learning could predict pricing trends based on local real estate data. Deep learning could even analyze images of thousands of homes to infer the impact of landscape features on home prices.

Spending on AI technology globally is set to exceed $500 billion in 2023, thanks to applications in generative AI, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision. Furthermore, AI capabilities used by businesses have doubled from an average of 1.9 in 2018 to 3.8 in 2022. These capabilities include automating processes, interpreting images and videos, and understanding natural language, with common use cases in service operations optimization, the creation of new AI-based products, customer service analytics, and more.

While AI carries immense potential, it is not a uniform solution. Both businesses and governments must identify the AI solution that best fits their specific needs. They must consider factors such as improved efficiency and productivity, greater speed, improved monitoring, and enhanced talent management. Moreover, AI can streamline the hiring process by screening candidates, gauging employee sentiment, and suggesting equitable pay.

Successfully incorporating AI into business operations involves defining business needs, setting near-term goals, evaluating business capabilities, preparing the data, and starting small. Using a small sample dataset can allow organizations to assess the value of an AI solution before transitioning to larger projects.

One remarkable example of next-gen IDP is Lazarus AI's Intelligent Document Processing, an input-agnostic language model. It extracts data from any document, regardless of type, format, or language, without requiring any training or retraining. It recognizes human handwriting and includes explainability metrics. Unlike previous generation IDP tools, Lazarus AI's model does not require template building or training, maintains accuracy when new templates or document layouts are introduced, and charges no initial platform fee.

In conclusion, advanced document understanding, a leap forward in AI, offers immense potential for businesses and governments seeking to navigate the complexities of unstructured data. By integrating machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems, platforms like Lazarus AI's RikAI provide an efficient, cost-effective, and accurate solution for document processing. With impressive capabilities such as understanding handwriting and maintaining accuracy regardless of document types, it significantly simplifies data processing. By harnessing the power of advanced document understanding, organizations can not only streamline operations but also drive intelligent decision-making, ushering in a new era of efficiency and productivity.

