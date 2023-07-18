Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Members Strengthen Net Zero Advocacy

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa is proud to announce two exciting new members that will help strengthen its advocacy for innovative technologies and market-led solutions to power the transition to a net zero emissions economy.

8 Rivers Capital, a firm specialising in clean energy, clean fuels and carbon capture technologies, has joined Energy Resources Aotearoa. The company has proven success overseas and sees potential in New Zealand for low-emissions energy projects and carbon capture.

Aotearoa Energy is a boutique brokerage that provides innovative services across the gas and electricity markets, including facilitating trades in New Zealand Units under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"We are extremely excited to have both 8 Rivers and Aotearoa Energy as new members of Energy Resources Aotearoa. The addition of these two innovators helps further strengthen our collective voice for the uptake of low-emissions technologies and market-based solutions to get New Zealand to net zero emissions."

Daniel Skipper, Director, Aotearoa Energy says:

"As New Zealand continues to move toward the goal a sustainable energy future, innovative ideas and technology bring new challenges and new risks to energy security. Energy Resources Aotearoa provides a pragmatic voice which recognises that existing fuels such as gas, alongside renewables, will play a vital role in a sustainable future, as well as the increasing requirement for managing the risks associated with it."

Murray Gribben, Business Development at 8 Rivers says:

"Around the world, governments are actively looking for energy transition solutions at scale and speed. Energy Resources’ advocacy for low emissions fuels and technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture aligns with our own ability to deliver sustainable infrastructure technologies in power and clean fuel production."

Carnegie says the new members also showcase the ongoing transformation of Energy Resources Aotearoa.

"Energy is changing, and as an organisation we have been changing too. Once upon a time we represented just one important subgroup of the energy sector. Now we are proud to represent it in its entirety - from producers of energy resources through to electricity generators, energy distributors, technology providers, producers of refined products, and energy market service providers."

"The energy sector is increasingly integrated, and across the value chain there is a great emphasis on reducing emissions.

"We are proud to be joined by two more innovative companies that will play important roles in facilitating New Zealand’s transition to net zero emissions."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

This year’s data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields shows a 17% decrease in Proven plus Probable reserves, with the most significant 2P decreases in the Mangahewa & Maui fields which saw falls of 48% & 34% respectively. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 