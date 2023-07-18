Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Keeper Security Announces Distribution Partnership With Soft Solutions In New Zealand

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Keeper Security

Keeper Security, the industry leader in password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging, today announces a new strategic partnership with leading technology distributor, Soft Solutions. This collaboration establishes Soft Solutions as an authorised distributor of Keeper's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions in the New Zealand market. This alliance aims to address the growing demand for robust password security and enhance the digital protection available to businesses across the region, faced with the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"On the heels of our new Asia-Pacific headquarters opening in May, this exciting new collaboration with Soft Solutions will expand our distribution network in New Zealand," said John Andrews, VP of Global Channel at Keeper Security. "Soft Solutions' deep market understanding, excellent reputation, and extensive customer base make them an ideal partner for Keeper. By combining Soft Solutions' expertise with Keeper's password and privileged access management solutions, we can help businesses effectively address password security challenges and provide them with the advanced tools they need to protect their digital assets."

Soft Solutions has a strong track record as a trusted distributor of innovative technology solutions, catering to diverse industries. By partnering with Keeper, Soft Solutions reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customers. This collaboration enables Soft Solutions to expand its product portfolio and offer industry-leading password management capabilities. Keeper’s proprietary zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model and full end-to-end encryption empowers and secures businesses of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Keeper Security to provide our customers with their world-class password management solutions," said Chris Fitzgerald, Managing Director at Soft Solutions. "Keeper's expertise in password security, with its proprietary encryption model, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier technology solutions. Together, we can empower organisations to strengthen their digital security and protect their sensitive information effectively."

Keeper provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper apart from its competitors including dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logs. Keeper’s solutions scale to organisations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and the largest public sector organisations. Through the partnership with Soft Solutions, Keeper Security extends its market reach and enhances its ability to serve customers across various industries in New Zealand.

Keeper’s latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organisations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user, on every device within an organisation.

