New Chair For NZ Dairy Industry Awards

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 5:58 pm
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards National Committee have chosen Manawatū dairy farmer and NZDIA Alumni Raewyn Hills as Chair at a recent board meeting.

Raewyn has been a national committee member since 2019 and is a long-time supporter of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

Raewyn and her husband Michael won the Manawatū Farm Manager of the Year title in 2013 and she is currently an equity partner milking 850 cows plus dry stock alongside her husband.

“We were involved with the Awards programme as entrants before progressing to hold various roles within the Manawatū regional committee and for the past three years I have been the National Dairy Trainee Team Leader,” says Raewyn. “The Awards have been a journey of growth since first entering!”

“Through the Awards programme, you gain so much satisfaction watching others grow and go on their own journey of progression through the dairy industry,” she says. “I have so much enthusiasm for the Awards programme, working alongside many others who make the Awards possible and ensuring the programme remains relevant, creating connections and providing value to our entrants throughout the various stages of their careers.

NZDIA Trust Chair Richard McIntyre farewelled outgoing chair Amber Carpenter and thanked her for her dedication, time and passion for the Awards over the years.

“Amber did a fantastic job leading the National Committee through a period of change and we are pleased she is staying on as a valued member of the Committee.

The Awards run the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year programmes and are supported by national sponsorsCowManager, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

