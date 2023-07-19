Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work For Nature This Summer

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has launched a new process to make it easier for jobseekers to place into their ideal roles.

The system allows candidates to register their preference for specific workstreams, such as hut wardens, weed control or visitor centre work. This means people can apply for multiple roles, while indicating their ideal seasonal work at the same time.

Seasonal work at DOC is an excellent opportunity to upskill and learn more about careers in conservation, with many permanent DOC staff having found their calling through starting out in similar roles.

Deputy Director-General Regional Operations Henry Weston says he hopes to create a buzz around seasonal work.

“DOC’s workload skyrockets in the summer months, and the help we get from these temporary team members helps us keep on track with our important conservation work,” says Henry. “Fences that have been damaged over winter, rapidly growing weeds, and breeding pests are just some of the examples of why we need more boots on the ground.

“By showcasing the work we have, and allowing people to stream into their preference, we hope we’ll get ever more dedicated conservation workers on board helping us do the best we can for Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Heritage and Visitor Ranger James McQueen began his conservation career as a seasonal worker, and says it was a great way to gain experience and test the waters with conservation work.

“I started seasonally in this role in 2021, with three years in the Queenstown Visitor Centre before that,” says James. “The seasonal roles were a great way to get experience before going into conservation full time.

“I was going from office work to outdoors work, so the seasonal role was a great way to dip my toes into what the work really was.

“I’ve worked with tons of seasonal people now, some of them who find out it’s not for them, and others who realise wow, this is what I want to do. The seasonal roles are a great way to try out conservation work and really decide if that’s where you want to be. For me, and a lot of my colleagues, it is.”

Find out more about seasonal conservation work on the DOC website here https://www.doc.govt.nz/careers/seasonal-recruitment/

