Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retailers Need To Do Better At Helping Consumers During A Crisis

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Consumer Advocacy Council

A new study examining how consumers are treated by electricity retailers, particularly during states of emergency, shows consumers remain vulnerable to the whims of retailers.

“This is just more compelling evidence that consumers are not getting the consistent and fair treatment they deserve from retailers who right now can choose how they apply the Electricity Authority’s voluntary consumer protections,” said Deborah Hart, chair of the Consumer Advocacy Council.

“Our report, undertaken by FinCap, the people helping those facing financial challenges, lays bare how weak the Consumer Care Guidelines are.

“Some retailers are good, some are bad - it’s all very inconsistent and that’s not fair on consumers who simply need power. Without strict, enforceable rules, with penalties, retailers can easily do what they choose when dealing with their customers.”

The Council asked FinCap to review how protections for consumers who are struggling to pay bills were working. The Consumer Care Guidelines are the key safeguards for consumers in terms of how retailers should treat them. FinCap interviewed its mentors across urban and regional centres and with Māori and non-Māori organisations and analysed data on disconnections provided by the Electricity Authority.

The key findings:

  • The electricity required for a healthy home is unaffordable for many.
  • There was low knowledge of the guidelines or trust in them working for consumers.
  • Retailers can be very inflexible when establishing payment plans for arrears without regard to what is realistic.
  • Accessing help from contact centres is often difficult, but much easier for financial mentors who know the language to use to explain issues and get cut through.
  • There were no controls over how retailers acted during recent storm events or during the pandemic.

“It’s concerning that financial mentors are able to get better treatment when contacting call centres than consumers simply because they know how to discuss problems, they know the magic words to use,” said Hart.

“It was also of concern that during recent storm events and the pandemic the retailers’ responses were uncertain and inconsistent. This caused great frustration and confusion at a time when customers needed help the most.

“As the report notes; ‘there was nothing in place to prevent an electricity retailer disconnecting a customer for not paying their bill: when they were sick with Covid–19 or when they needed power to be able to clean up after a system outage during Cyclone Gabrielle’.”

FinCap Chief Executive Ruth Smithers said: “Electricity is an essential service; without it we’d all struggle to stay healthy and participate in our communities. It is unacceptable that some whānau financial mentors work with can’t get an account set up and the power turned on in 2023.

“More work is needed to make sure we all have warm water, warm meals, and warm homes when we need them. Whānau working with financial mentors are often juggling difficulty paying a range of creditors. It almost always won’t be resolved overnight.

“We need clearer standards around the support electricity providers must provide whānau to keep the heater on while their financial mentor helps them navigate back to financial wellbeing,” said Smithers.

“It’s obvious that some retailers are doing the right thing and helping their customers get through the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. However, overall, the FinCap investigation strengthens the case for protections that ensure all retailers treat customers fairly and consistently when they are facing challenges,” said Hart.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer Advocacy Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 