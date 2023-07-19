Annual Inflation At 6.0 Percent

New Zealand’s consumers price index increased 6.0 percent in the 12 months to June 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 6.0 percent increase follows a 6.7 percent increase in the 12 months to March 2023.

“Prices are still increasing at rates not seen since the 1990s but are rising at a lower rate than the last few quarters,” consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

