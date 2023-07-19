Motorsport Duo Takes The Wheel Of Iconic Rally Driving Business

31 May 2023 – Rally Drive NZ, the iconic driving school and rally experience, has new owners.

Rallying enthusiasts Sam and Emma Miller will take the wheel of the 23-year-old business on 1 June 2023, following a private sale in May.

Rally Drive NZ, which was founded in 2000, by Hamilton businesspeople Dale and Maureen Perry, provides the opportunity for people to experience the thrills of rallying in a hands-on and safe environment, based in Maramarua Forest. It also offers Tuition and Rally Car Leasing.

The purchase of Rally Drive NZ, includes:

· The Rally School, which includes Driver Training, Private Training, Hot Seat Thrill Rides, Corporate Functions, Rally Experience Course and Rally Schooling.

· The lease of Maramarua forest, where its experience days and training take place.

· Rally cars (available for lease).

On the purchase of the business, Sam says, “Both of our fathers, Noel Miller and Ray Wilson, have been rallying since the mid-70s, and so Emma and I grew up around the sport. We have always wanted to do something like this – something that puts our history and experiences into practice.”

“Since it began, Rally Drive NZ has provided amazing experiences for people from all walks of life. Everyone that partakes in the experience always leaves with massive grins on their faces, and that is so awesome to be a part of. We’re excited to build on Dale and Maureen’s legacy and bring the thrill of rallying to new audiences. We’re looking forward to doing this together,” he says.

Dale Perry says he’s proud to hand the keys over to the pair. “A the old saying goes: ‘right time, right place, right people’. After 23 years of running Rally Drive NZ, it’s the right time for us to hand over the business. Sam and Emma already know it well, and share our passion, so they are the right people. Maureen and I wish them all the best, and I know it will give them enormous satisfaction and reward, as it has for us,” he says.

© Scoop Media

