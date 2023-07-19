How To Choose The Right Fencing Contractor For The Job

Installing or repairing fences, whether around the home, farm, or business is an investment. A good fence has the potential to add considerable value to your property. Fencing Contractors Association NZ (“FCANZ’) is the industry body for fencing contractors. With unprecedented levels of fence repairs being undertaken across the country, Phil Cornelius, FCANZ President, points out that “finding the right fencing contractor for the job has never been more important”.

Where to start

When choosing a quality fencing contractor, you should look for a professional whose workmanship is based on long-established best industry practices. They will have the right tools for the job – investing in machinery, plant, and tools to carry out the work in a timely and efficient manner. Additionally, they will have the expertise and supplier contacts to select the correct materials for the project.

Many fencing contractors offer a huge diversity of services from rural and farm fencing through to residential, security, civil and roading works. Some even construct retaining walls; viticulture and horticultural structures; orchard developments – the list goes on.

Engaging a contractor you have used before, or who has done a great job for a colleague can be a good option. Alternatively, the directory on the FCANZ website provides an excellent list of fencing contractors who work around the country.

What to look for

There are many aspects to consider when choosing a fencing contractor - be cautious of being tempted by the cheapest price or who is available immediately to carry out your work. As Benjamin Franklin allegedly said “The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten”.

“Skilled fencers are in demand and the fencing industry is experiencing growth like it hasn’t seen in some time. Always look for a fencing contractor who has a proven work record. If you don’t know them, ask to speak with some of their previous customers. Choosing the right fencing contractor for the job, whether rural or residential, should never be just about price.” Phil says.

He goes on to say that “FCANZ members are provided with the latest industry information and have access to several upskilling opportunities every year - in both fencing and business processes. Those who have achieved Certified or Accredited endorsements from FCANZ are also a great choice, as the customer can have some peace of mind knowing that their workmanship and professionalism have been assessed by the Association. Our members are also expected to adhere to a Code of Conduct which outlines acceptable professional behaviours.”

As well as price, here are the top 7 things to look for when considering a fencing contractor:

Experience - a proven work record in the type of fencing required

References – a willingness to put you in touch with previous customers

Tools of Trade – they have the right tools for the job

Materials – they choose good quality materials that right for the job

Availability – there will be a wait for most quality fencing contractors

Longevity - the business has been around for a few years

Professionalism - a written quote or estimate is provided

Plan ahead

Try to book a fencing contractor in advance, as many are booked up months ahead. In the current market fencing supplies, like building supplies, can be hard to come by. Booking in advance will also allow time for the materials to arrive.

To find out more about Fencing Contractors Association NZ (FCANZ) and to find a fencing contractor in your area visit www.fcanz.org.nz or call us on 0508 432 269.

