Rubrik Unveils Integration With Microsoft 365 Backup To Boost Cyber Resilience And Recovery

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: Rubrik

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2023Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced a new integration with Microsoft 365 Backup. Designed for joint Rubrik and Microsoft 365 customers, this new solution aims to help organisations strengthen their cyber resiliency in the face of growing cyberattacks. As a Microsoft partner, Rubrik’s integration with Microsoft 365 Backup helps safeguard customers by providing faster Microsoft 365 restores, recovery of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), and comprehensive, centralised management of Microsoft 365 data and other SaaS and hybrid cloud workloads.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs’ State of Data Security report, 61% of cyberattacks in 2022 affected SaaS applications–the most targeted environment–signalling the critical need for a solution that can reduce recovery times to keep organisations up and running.

“The new barometer for a successful cybersecurity posture is how quickly organisations can recover from attacks, and prevent threats from halting their operations,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “With so much of customers’ valuable data residing within their Microsoft 365 environment, this cannot be a blind spot of their cybersecurity approach. Today’s announcement is yet another key milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and continued effort to provide the best cybersecurity solutions to our joint customers.”

Microsoft 365 Backup is a pay-as-you-go offering that provides modern backup and recovery capabilities for Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive for Business. The new Rubrik integration with Microsoft 365 Backup will use Microsoft’s new backup APIs to enhance Microsoft 365 recovery performance and scalability, keep data resilient, and deliver more comprehensive data protection with centralised data management in Rubrik Security Cloud.

Rubrik’s integration with Microsoft 365 Backup empowers organisations to:

  • Rapidly Restore Data in Bulk: Helps ensure business continuity with bulk restores and fast recovery of Microsoft 365 data en masse using Microsoft new backup APIs to maximise performance.
  • Maximise Recoverability: Backup Azure AD users and groups by automatically recreating AD objects and recovering data with roles and permissions intact, and implement more holistic protection across Microsoft 365 Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams.
  • Centralise Management: Automate protection across Microsoft 365 and other SaaS, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments in a single platform.

“We’re excited to work with Rubrik, and look forward to the unprecedented speed and scale of backup and restore experiences they can bring to customers with our new Microsoft 365 Backup solution,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

The new integration with Microsoft 365 Backup joins the existing Rubrik-hosted Microsoft 365 Data Protection solution, focused on security and compliance-driven options for Rubrik-managed backup and recovery.

Today’s announcement is an extension of Rubrik’s long-standing relationship with Microsoft and comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of the joint collaboration to integrate Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service to accelerate cyber recovery and remediation. Rubrik has also recently become a member of the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program after joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and unveiling an integration with Microsoft Sentinel last year. Additionally, Rubrik was named 2023 Partner of the Year in the US and UK by Microsoft ahead of its annual Microsoft Inspire global partner conference.

The Rubrik integration with Microsoft 365 Backup will be generally available in the coming months. To learn more, visit: https://aka.ms/syntex/inspire23blog

