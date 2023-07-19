Pax8 And Rewst Partner To Provide MSPs With Purpose-Built Robotic Process Automation Platform

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (July 19, 2023) – Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today the availability of its new global vendor, Rewst, through the Pax8 Marketplace. This partnership aims to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with a purpose-built Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform combining seamless integration with Pax8’s extensive pre-built integrations, ready-to-use workflows, and robust training and support. With Rewst, Pax8 partners can automate end-to-end processes, saving thousands of work hours each month while increasing client retention and business profitability.

“With the introduction of Rewst to our cloud marketplace, we are excited to provide MSPs with an advanced automation solution that addresses their critical business challenges," said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Global Vendor Alliances. "This partnership expands our cloud solutions and equips our partners with the tools they need to save time, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency for their customers.”

Rewst offers deep Application Programming Interface (API) integrations with over 40 products commonly used by MSPs, allowing them to automate repetitive, manual tasks that consume significant time and leave room for human error. Examples of workflows automated with Rewst include user onboarding/offboarding, phishing remediation, license purchasing and reconciliation for cost savings, billing reconciliation, approval processes, and more. Additionally, Rewst addresses often overlooked or unaddressed tickets, enabling MSPs to handle low-return tasks efficiently.

“We can’t wait to bring Rewst’s RPA platform to Pax8’s global partner community,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Rewst. “This partnership is a win-win for MSPs, as it lets them purchase Rewst through the Pax8 Marketplace and use our API integration with Pax8 in their workflows. Pax8 partners will be delighted with the significant and immediate value they see from Rewst.”

Key highlights of the Rewst platform include:

Pre-built integrations: Rewst provides pre-built integrations to over 40 common MSP tools, including popular vendors such as ConnectWise, Datto, Autotask, Kaseya, and more. The continuously expanding integration library is based on MSP needs, and customers also have the flexibility to build custom integrations.

Pre-built workflows or Crates: MSPs can take advantage of a marketplace featuring 50 pre-packaged workflows, known as Crates, which serve as ready-to-use templates for specific automations. Crates include all the necessary components such as forms, triggers, templates, and scripts, enabling MSPs to swiftly implement and configure the workflows according to their requirements.

MSP enablement, support, and training: Rewst’s Robotic Operations Centre (ROC), is staffed by automation specialists who empower customers to create their own workflows and assist them in overcoming any hurdles during the automation process. Additionally, Rewst offers Cluck University, a comprehensive training curriculum featuring live group training sessions and self-service learning resources.

To learn more about Pax8 and Rewst, please visit www.pax8.com.

