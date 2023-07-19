Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pax8 And Rewst Partner To Provide MSPs With Purpose-Built Robotic Process Automation Platform

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: Pax8

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (July 19, 2023)Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today the availability of its new global vendor, Rewst, through the Pax8 Marketplace. This partnership aims to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with a purpose-built Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform combining seamless integration with Pax8’s extensive pre-built integrations, ready-to-use workflows, and robust training and support. With Rewst, Pax8 partners can automate end-to-end processes, saving thousands of work hours each month while increasing client retention and business profitability.

“With the introduction of Rewst to our cloud marketplace, we are excited to provide MSPs with an advanced automation solution that addresses their critical business challenges," said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Global Vendor Alliances. "This partnership expands our cloud solutions and equips our partners with the tools they need to save time, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency for their customers.”

Rewst offers deep Application Programming Interface (API) integrations with over 40 products commonly used by MSPs, allowing them to automate repetitive, manual tasks that consume significant time and leave room for human error. Examples of workflows automated with Rewst include user onboarding/offboarding, phishing remediation, license purchasing and reconciliation for cost savings, billing reconciliation, approval processes, and more. Additionally, Rewst addresses often overlooked or unaddressed tickets, enabling MSPs to handle low-return tasks efficiently.

“We can’t wait to bring Rewst’s RPA platform to Pax8’s global partner community,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Rewst. “This partnership is a win-win for MSPs, as it lets them purchase Rewst through the Pax8 Marketplace and use our API integration with Pax8 in their workflows. Pax8 partners will be delighted with the significant and immediate value they see from Rewst.”

Key highlights of the Rewst platform include:

Pre-built integrations: Rewst provides pre-built integrations to over 40 common MSP tools, including popular vendors such as ConnectWise, Datto, Autotask, Kaseya, and more. The continuously expanding integration library is based on MSP needs, and customers also have the flexibility to build custom integrations.

Pre-built workflows or Crates: MSPs can take advantage of a marketplace featuring 50 pre-packaged workflows, known as Crates, which serve as ready-to-use templates for specific automations. Crates include all the necessary components such as forms, triggers, templates, and scripts, enabling MSPs to swiftly implement and configure the workflows according to their requirements.

MSP enablement, support, and training: Rewst’s Robotic Operations Centre (ROC), is staffed by automation specialists who empower customers to create their own workflows and assist them in overcoming any hurdles during the automation process. Additionally, Rewst offers Cluck University, a comprehensive training curriculum featuring live group training sessions and self-service learning resources.

To learn more about Pax8 and Rewst, please visit www.pax8.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pax8 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 