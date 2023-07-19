Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Cheap Cars Expands Its Reach With A New Branch In Auckland's North Shore

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: NZ Cheap Cars

NZ Cheap Cars Expands its Reach with a New Branch on Auckland's North Shore – NZ Cheap Cars, the market leader in the cheap cars category, proudly announces the opening of its second branch on Auckland's north shore, strategically located in the Wairau Valley. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the growing demand for affordable and reliable vehicles while further solidifying its position as a dominant player in the automotive market.

As a reputable name in the industry, NZ Cheap Cars has quickly built a strong reputation for its high-quality, pre-owned vehicles. Unlike other cheap car dealerships, NZ Cheap Cars goes the extra mile to ensure the utmost confidence and satisfaction of its customers. Each car in its inventory undergoes a thorough appraisal by the Automobile Association (AA), assuring buyers of the quality and reliability of their purchase.

"Our success lies in our dedication to providing top-notch customer service and offering vehicles that have been rigorously inspected for quality," said [Head of Retail], Chris Guan. "The positive feedback and reviews we receive from our satisfied customers reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence."

"We firmly believe that everything we do revolves around serving our customers," stated Michael Yang, Managing Director of NZ Cheap Cars. "Our team is passionate about providing affordable and reliable transportation solutions, making car ownership dreams a reality for our valued customers."

The opening of the new branch on Auckland's north shore is a testament to NZ Cheap Cars' determination to keep growing and expanding its footprint in the region. The Wairau Valley location is strategically chosen to serve the needs of customers in this area, offering convenience and accessibility for residents seeking affordable and high-quality vehicles.

As the demand for budget-friendly cars rises, NZ Cheap Cars is poised for further growth and success. The company's focus on exceptional customer service, AA-appraised vehicles, and continuous improvement sets them apart in the competitive automotive market.

