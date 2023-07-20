Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

19 July

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Rotorua will be dancing in their living rooms after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

