Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Economic Development Fund Recipients Announced

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Four Kāpiti businesses have been successful in their applications to the 2022/23 round of the Māori Economic Development Fund.

The contestable Fund was established in 2013 by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti to support whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka in Kāpiti to develop their business or social enterprise. This year $68,000 was available.

Convenor of the Fund’s assessment panel Kim Tahiwi says this year’s successful applicants showed the positive outcomes that can be achieved when fusing a Te Ao Māori perspective with a sustainable business model.

“It has enabled them to achieve financial success as well as provide social well-being to the community,” Ms Tahiwi says.

“It’s great to see these pakihi (businesses) growing and developing, and to provide some assistance to them as they continue on their journeys.

“Māori businesses are important contributors to the Kāpiti district, and not just economically. As well as doing things like providing goods and services and employment, they add to the vibrancy and cultural richness of our community.

“The grants are not enormous sums of money but will help the recipients take some important steps forward and continue to be innovative.”

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti chair Andre Baker says he is looking forward to seeing what each business does next.

“Being in business is not easy for anyone so I commend them all for their mahi and dedication,” Mr Baker says.

“Each of these recipients is making a positive contribution to the Kāpiti district in their own ways and playing an important part in telling the Kāpiti story.

“Māoriland is Ōtaki-based but recognised internationally, the Hori Gallery is making waves in art, fashion and hospitality, Ha Pai Wellness is providing invaluable hauora services and Ōtaki Manuka Growers are growing native plants to help save our world.”

The 2022/23 recipients are:

Ha Pai Wellness

Hori Gallery Ltd – Te Whare Toi o Hori

Māoriland

Ōtaki Manuka Growers

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant for more information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 