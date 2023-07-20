RNZ Chief News Officer Appointed

RNZ’s Chief Executive and Editor in Chief Paul Thompson has announced Mark Stevens as RNZ’s Chief News Officer.

Mark Stevens is a former Head of News for Stuff. His 29-year-long media career has seen him rise from reporting ranks to executive management roles at Stuff, as well as sitting on the board of several media industry bodies.

“RNZ welcomes Mark to the team,” says Chief Executive and Editor in Chief Paul Thompson.

“The Chief News Officer is a pivotal role within RNZ and we are pleased to appoint someone with such an extensive journalism career, as well as having management experience helping newsrooms adapt to new challenges, says Paul Thompson.

“His leadership will help RNZ to deliver outstanding public interest journalism at a time when there is a real demand for trusted news and current affairs,” he says.

Mark Stevens says he’s looking forward to the job.

"I'm thrilled to be joining RNZ at such an exciting time for the organisation, and in a newsroom that has long had some of the best journalism and talent in the industry," says Mark Stevens.

The RNZ Chief Executive also acknowledged the passing of the baton from the departing Head of News Richard Sutherland.

“Richard has contributed strongly to RNZ and calmly steered RNZ news during the last four years, a time marked by especially challenging events.”

“Richard is taking an extended break with a lengthy OE scheduled, and we wish him the very best,” says Paul Thompson.

Mark Stevens starts in September.

© Scoop Media