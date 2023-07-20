Wellington Airport Bus Flying High

Patronage on Metlink’s Airport Express exceeded forecast demand during its first year of operation.

364,191 trips have been taken on the Transdev / Mana Newlands operated bus service since take-off on 1 July 2022 – 128% of the number expected.

Marking the first anniversary of the AX at Mana’s depot today, Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash said it was gratifying to see the Airport Express thrive.

“We knew that the Airport Express would be a vital transport link for the region and that’s why we set it up as a fully integrated part of our public transport network. The numbers show that it has been even more popular than anticipated. The blue buses have become a feature of Wellington – they will probably get a heritage listing!”

“Along with the fully electric Route 2, the Airport Express service is a standard bearer for zero-emission transport in Wellington.”

The 10 electric buses in the AX fleet run an express service every 10-20 minutes between Wellington train station and the airport seven days a week, with just five stops along the way.

Patronage has increased each month – peaking in March with 33,889 passengers compared to initial forecasts of 15,000 passengers a month.

Transdev’s Mana Newlands Chief Executive Craig Chin said he was pleased Wellingtonians had embraced the Airport service.

“You’ve got a new fleet of buses that are cleaner, environmentally friendly, more regular, more convenient, and cost less to the airport. And a friendly team of professional drivers, dedicated to connecting with the people they serve!”

Transdev Australia and New Zealand Chief Operations Officer Peter Lensink said these cleaner and quieter vehicles have saved 300-400 tonnes of CO2-e emissions when compared to what a diesel fleet would have produced.

“The AX is proving a popular clean and green model for sustainable transport,” Mr Lensink said.

“Services like this are part of Transdev’s mission to decarbonise its operations, with global commitments to reach 3000 zero-emission vehicles by year’s end.”

The AX buses are also housed in Wellington’s first fully electric depot at the airport on Kauri Street, at the old Miramar South School site.

The new depot provides overnight bus changing, driver amenities and vehicle wash-down facilities.

Wellington Airport Chief Executive Matt Clarke said the Airport Express was a modern service befitting the capital city.

“It’s fantastic to have this new transport option available, giving travellers another great choice on how to get to and from the airport. It’s been a real hit with travellers and airport staff.”

Travel time from Wellington Station to the Wellington International Airport is approximately 25-35 minutes, depending on traffic.

For more information about the Airport Express timetables and stops, visit Metlink.org.nz/airport-express.

