University Of Auckland Turns To Rimini Street As It Looks To Move Off Oracle Over Next Decade

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that University of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest higher-learning institute, has expanded its use of Rimini Street’s portfolio of services to include Rimini Support™ for Oracle software, Rimini Manage™ and Rimini Protect™, becoming one of more than 100 clients leveraging Rimini ONE™, the end-to-end, unified and integration solution for enterprise applications, databases and technology software. This strategic decision has allowed the university to dedicate its IT team’s focus towards its upcoming ERP migration, a transformational project expected to take 10 years for completion across multiple phases, and greatly enhance the end user experience and capabilities for its growing number of students and staff.

Rimini ONE Enables a Smart Path Forward

While University of Auckland’s core Oracle application was being expertly supported by Rimini Street, the complexity the university encountered of managing competing applications with a very limited number of IT staff, coupled with a shrinking pool of skilled engineers familiar with their current ERP investments, became the catalyst for the decision to review its technology roadmap strategy. Based on a cost and resource needs analysis, the university decided against upgrading its Oracle applications as the ROI was insufficient. Instead, the university elected to migrate to a next-generation, composable ERP platform.

As a trusted support provider with intimate knowledge of their technology landscape and years of proven success, Rimini Street was the university’s first choice when selecting a managed service provider to take on the day-to-day operation of its HR system – allowing the university to re-allocate their IT team’s time and focus to the ERP migration project.

“The value of Rimini ONE isn’t just about enabling the move to a new system, but to build out a roadmap that is proactive and designed to last,” said Jo Batchelor, head of product engineering at University of Auckland. “It’s really empowering to have Rimini Street as a true and trusted partner, giving us greater confidence and capabilities as we go through this complex ERP migration journey.”

Daniel Benad, group vice president and general manager of Oceania, Rimini Street.

Rimini Protect Helps Safeguard Critical Data and the University’s Reputation

Based on Rimini Street’s analysis and Smart Path™ recommendations, the university performed an internal audit of its ERP platforms, learning the scope and amount of data in their HR and finance systems that they would need to protect.

“There is a huge amount of data in our HR, finance and campus solutions that we need to make sure is absolutely safe and secure. The extra layer of security that Rimini Protect provides us is a solution we cannot afford to be without,” said Batchelor.

“Rimini Street is proud to continue partnering with and delivering excellence for the University of Auckland, allowing them to positively impact the community by offering more robust learning programs that greatly benefit the next generation of professionals and members of society at affordable costs,” said Daniel Benad, group vice president and general manager of Oceania, Rimini Street.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed services, security, integration, observability, professional services and Rimini ONE™ outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

© Scoop Media

