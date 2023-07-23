Dunedin Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Dunedin will be enjoying a life-changing moment after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at South Dunedin Night n Day in Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

