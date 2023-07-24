Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand's Whakatane Paper Mill Commits To Further Investment

Monday, 24 July 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: WML

In early 2021, Whakatane Mill Ltd (WML) was on the brink of closure. However, today, the company is thrilled to announce a significant investment upgrade, and progress is already well underway.

WML has successfully secured a substantial private investment of over NZD$70m from its shareholders, signalling the company's robust health and promising future. This investment marks the most significant capital expenditure for WML since 2004 and is a testament to its commitment to growth. The infusion of funds will facilitate a major upgrade, elevating WML to industry-leading standards.

The upgrade will deliver an additional 50,000 tonnes of premium folding box boards, increasing WML’s production from 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes. Customers will enjoy the advantages of higher quality board, while the production process will be more environmentally friendly, utilising less raw materials and operating with improved energy efficiency.

The upgrade is paving the way for WML to potentially produce up to 300,000 tonnes of premium folding box board in the future.

Enhanced Sustainability and Local Impact: Advancements in Energy, Water and Packaging

Per tonne of board, the energy efficiency will be approximately 30% better, gas consumption will be reduced by more than 30% and WML’s water consumption from the local river will also see a significant decrease. Additionally, WML will eliminate plastic consumption by transitioning from plastic to paper wrap for packaging of its finished products. The heat recovery system will contribute significantly to WML’s ESG profile.

As the sole folding box board producer in Australasia, WML’s advancements offer main brand owners such as DB Breweries, McDonalds, and Griffins the chance to reduce their carbon footprint and avoid importing packaging from countries like Finland, Korea, China, and Chile. This move towards sustainability presents a positive environmental impact.

European Sourced State-of-the-Art Equipment Marks New Phase in Whakatane Mill’s Expansion

Construction commenced in the last week of June and will continue until mid-late August with full production expected to be achieved by November 2023.

The equipment for the upgrade has been sourced from highly specialised manufacturers in Europe. The core equipment for the board machine, specifically the water removal/drying section, has been imported from Germany, while the fully automated paper wrap line originates from Finland, and the crucial heat recovery system has been acquired from Italy.

Fifty contracting companies from across the Bay of Plenty are involved in the upgrade with over four hundred contractors on site to install approximately 45 kilometres of cable and 5.5 kilometres of piping.

Ian Halliday, Executive Chairman of Whakatane Mill Limited, expressed his pride in this achievement, not only for the WML’s workforce but also for their commercial partners, customers, and the local community.

“As the largest private employer in Whakatane, with an 80-year history of exporting, this moment is a significant step towards a bright, positive, and sustainable future for WML,” says Halliday.

For more information, please visit

wml.biz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WML on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 