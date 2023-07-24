Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Inaugural Europe Business Summit: Redefining EU-NZ Trade Relations

Monday, 24 July 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

The Auckland Business Chamber’s inaugural Europe Business Summit, in partnership with the New Zealand Europe Business Council, will help redefine trade relations between Europe and New Zealand – and with the recent signing of the EU-NZ Free Trade Agreement, this summit couldn't come at a more opportune time, says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.

“We’ve just penned a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, and this is a great chance for a good chew on it, but more importantly for businesses to get strong, practical advice on how to make the most of it in coming months and years.

“This summit is perfectly timed, in fact isn’t a minute too soon, as it brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and trade experts to unlock the full potential of the trade agreement, offering actionable insights and strategies.”

Featuring expert panels on trade, European business in New Zealand, and Kiwi business expansion into Europe, attendees will gain valuable perspectives on trade policies and practical business advice.

Highlighting the summit is a keynote speech by David McAllister, European Member of Parliament, and Chair of the European Union Parliament’s powerful Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Mr McAllister’s address will delve into the evolving geo-political context, shaping EU-NZ trade and business relations,” says Mr Bridges.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Time: 1:30pm to 5:30pm

Venue: Pullman Auckland, Corner Waterloo Quadrant &, Princes Street, Auckland 1010

Registration: www.aucklandchamber.co.nz/event/eu-business-summit-2023

