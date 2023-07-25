Ultra-convenience Jumps The Tasman With Launch Of MILKRUN By Woolworths New Zealand

Wellington and central Auckland shoppers can get groceries delivered by MILKRUN within an hour. At launch, customers will receive free delivery on their first three orders

NZ shoppers to get popular innovative grocery delivery service that Woolworths Supermarkets Australia shoppers love

MILKRUN service will expand across other parts of New Zealand in coming months

More than 10,000 grocery items will be available to order in minutes from today, thanks to the launch of app MILKRUN, a new ultra-convenient grocery experience brought to you by Woolworths New Zealand.

Last week, the grocery retailer announced its commitment to delivering the best supermarket experiences for New Zealanders and accelerating its transition from Countdown to Woolworths New Zealand. Providing more convenient shopping solutions is a key part of that and this innovative milestone is the first of many to come.

Hot chickens and flowers are some of the things customers can now order via MILKRUN that are not available in standard online grocery orders from supermarkets.

The delivery, at under one hour, is faster than normal supermarket delivery services which are typically next day. Many trial orders have reached customers in under 40 minutes.The products are picked and packed by Countdown supermarkets team members in store.

At launch, customers will also receive free delivery on their first three orders. After that, MILKRUN has a flat $7 delivery fee with no service fees.

“MILKRUN has proved incredibly popular for Woolworths customers in Australia, and we’re excited to share the ultra-convenient experience with our New Zealand shoppers,” says Mark Wolfenden, Director of Digital and Loyalty for Woolworths Group New Zealand.

“We know people are time poor and are looking for more quick and convenient ways to shop. MILKRUN makes last-minute entertaining, topping up the weekly shop or getting those final bits, or forgotten ingredients, for dinner easy.

“We’re particularly excited to be offering hot roast chickens for delivery for the first time to shoppers. It’s a well-loved meal solution and one of our most popular products.

“MILKRUN’s launch is a fantastic milestone as we continue our focus on delivering innovation that New Zealand customers are looking for as we change for the better to become Woolworths New Zealand,” says Mark.

MILKRUN is now available in the Wellington region and selected parts of central Auckland, with coverage expected to grow significantly in the coming months. Orders will be fulfilled from local Countdown stores.

MILKRUN is available to download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

