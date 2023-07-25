Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apex Group Appoints Anthony Edmonds As New Zealand Country Head

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: Apex Group

Global, July 20, 2023 — Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “The Group”), a global financial services provider, today announces the appointment of Anthony Edmonds as Country Head - New Zealand responsible for overseeing the delivery of Apex Group’s single-source solution to New Zealand clients.

Apex Group entered the New Zealand market in 2022 through the strategic acquisitions of MMC and Implemented Investment Solutions (IIS) and InvestNow. The Group’s New Zealand business offers technology-enabled products and solutions across Fund Administration, Custody, Registry, Wealth Administration, Fund Hosting, and Distribution, delivered by a team of circa 200 local market experts across offices in Wellington and Auckland.

Apex Group’s New Zealand clients benefit from the efficiency of a single-source solution, including access to a broad range of services including Digital Banking, Depositary, Fund Raising Services, and pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory Solutions, offered globally.

Originally founded and led by Anthony Edmonds, IIS (now within the Apex Group) delivers fund hosting services to global investment managers wanting to provide Kiwi investors with access to their strategies through tax-efficient locally domiciled PIE funds. Fund hosting clients include leading global investment managers such as Russell Investments, First Sentier, Franklin Templeton, Dimensional, and Antipodes. Anthony also founded InvestNow, an innovative online investment platform enabling investors to access more than 120 managed funds, a KiwiSaver scheme comprised of 15 specialist investment managers’ funds, and six different banks’ term deposits.

Anthony will continue to work alongside Apex Group’s experienced New Zealand management team, including Renée Tourell, who holds responsibility for the Investment Administration business, and longtime InvestNow and FundRock NZ, Executive Director, Gareth Fleming.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group comments: “We are pleased to appoint someone of Anthony’s experience and deep local market knowledge to lead the continued growth and success of our New Zealand business. Our local footprint is significant, reflecting that we support more than one million New Zealanders through our registry services and provide unit pricing and fund accounting services for KiwiSaver schemes and PIE funds who collectively have more than $130 billion of assets, and our InvestNow platform having more than 30,000 clients alone.”

Anthony Edmonds, Country Head - New Zealand adds: “Through Apex Group’s global solutions and reach, we can provide our clients with a single-source solution for all the services they need so they can focus on adding value through their investment decisions or growing their business by distributing funds efficiently. As a management team, our collective focus is supporting the great talent we have within each of our six existing business lines, ensuring we leverage Apex Group’s global technology-enabled solutions, while also recognising the unique needs of the New Zealand market and our significant local client base.”

Following the successful integration of the MMC business, Founder Robert Moss has recently retired from the Apex Investment Administration (NZ) Limited board, along with Paul Mersi and Leigh Ryland. Gareth Fleming and Anthony Edmonds have now been appointed to this board, joining existing Board Director, Regional Head – ANZ, Nicholas Happell.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Apex Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 