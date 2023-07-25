Property Transfer Statistics: June 2023 Quarter
Property transfer statistics are based mainly on land transfer tax statements. They capture property transfers by New Zealanders and overseas people. This includes information on the citizenship, visa status, or tax residency of people and companies involved in property transfers.
Key facts
This data has been randomly rounded to protect confidentiality. Individual figures may not add up to totals. Counts below six are suppressed.
- There were 36,597 property transfers, including 30,102 home transfers, in the June 2023 quarter.
- 0.4 percent of home transfers were to people without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas in the June 2023 quarter, compared with 0.3 percent in the June 2022 quarter.
- In the year ended June 2023, the areas
with the highest number of home transfers to people without
NZ citizenship or a resident visa were Waitematā local
board (123 home transfers), Queenstown-Lakes district (66
home transfers), and Christchurch city (63 home
transfers).