Ravensdown Is Reducing Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions With Low-carbon Urea

Ravensdown has received a delivery of New Zealand’s lowest carbon urea, signalling a major step in the co-operative’s transition to a low-carbon future.

The 2,700 tonnes of urea from Saudi Arabia is SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company’s (SABIC AN) first ever global shipment of low-carbon urea.

Garry Diack, Ravensdown CEO, said the collaboration with SABIC AN is key to supporting Ravensdown’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

“As pressure mounts for New Zealand farmers to lower greenhouse gas emissions from behind the farm gate, we are proudly working on their behalf right through the value chain to support them.

“SABIC AN’s innovative manufacturing techniques for urea production have the potential to be game changing for the global fertiliser industry. We are excited to continue our valued collaboration with a company that has environmental goals and aspirations that are very aligned to our own.”

Leading independent testing, inspection, and certification agency, TÜV Rheinland has confirmed that the urea manufacturing process produces 64 percent less carbon dioxide per tonne of urea than standard processing.

While it’s manufactured using less carbon, the properties of the urea remain the same. This means emissions generated by the use of the urea on pasture or crops does not change and the low carbon advantage is captured as a scope 3 (indirect) emission only.

Ravensdown is discharging the shipment at Timaru Port.

“We continue to develop our 25-year relationship with SABIC AN, working together on future innovations to reduce the carbon footprint of the whole supply chain.” says Garry Diack.

The SABIC AN media release is available here.

Note to editors:

Carbon dioxide (CO2) produced in the manufacture of ammonia is captured and reused, instead of being released into the atmosphere. (Ammonia is a base product for urea. Ammonia and CO2 are combined to create urea).

Urea is the most concentrated and cost-effective nitrogen source. Nitrogen is the most important nutrient for plant growth.

Urea is suitable for all agriculture, horticulture and forestry farming systems.

© Scoop Media

