Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

V Green Gets A Taste Lift

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Frucor Suntory

Auckland, New Zealand; Frucor Suntory is excited to announce that iconic V Green, the most popular energy drink in New Zealand[1], is getting a taste lift and Kiwis are the first to try it. The enhanced flavour and refreshed packaging have been carefully crafted to retain all that fans know and love, while dialling up the best bits.

The updated V Green builds upon V Energy’s commitment to ensuring it meets the tastes and preferences of its drinkers. Extensive research confirmed that, while fans love V Green unconditionally already, they thought it could be taken up a notch to amplify refreshment and enhance some of the fruity flavours already found in V.

Allison Yorston, Chief Marketing Officer Oceania, says the brand’s avid fanbase love V Green’s complex and sweet, but also slightly sour combination.

“V Green has gained an extremely loyal following since its launch 26 years ago. It’s iconic - people reach for V Green when they want a burst of energy and positivity to help them through the day. Our refined taste is everything people already love, with more of the best stuff - making it more refreshing, smoother and easier to drink than ever.

Yorston is confident existing V Green drinkers will appreciate the change, as well as new or consumers of this iconic brand. “This isn’t a complete overhaul, more of a taste lift,” she says. “We did extensive research to get us to this point, and rest assured, V Green will still offer you that familiar flavour and burst of epic energy as you tackle whatever life throws at you!

“To complement V Green’s taste lift, you’ll also notice we’ve ‘V-booted’ V’s logo, showcasing a more modern product design to reflect the positive energy of V and the smoother, tastier drink inside” Yorston said.

The new packaging embodies the essence of V Energy, which is all about spreading positive energy. It reflects beaming positivity while capturing the bubbly, fun and refreshing taste that V is known for and will feature across the range.

The energy drink category has experienced significant year-on-year growth as more Kiwi’s reach for a boost to supplement fast-paced living. V Energy continues to lead this category through its ability to meet consumer tastes. The changes to V Green reflect that willingness to innovate and give consumers what they want.

Over the next few weeks, consumers will notice the refined 250ml V Green cans popping up in stores across Aotearoa, followed by larger cans, bottles and multi-packs. V Green sits proudly alongside the wider V family – V Green Sugar-free, V Blue, V Blue Sugar-free, V Tropical Tang and V Raspberry Lemonade which will all start sporting the new brand logo and design, but with no change to the taste.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Frucor Suntory on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 