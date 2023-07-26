Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Message Straight From The North Pole: Kiwi Seniors Now’s The Time To Un-Retire And Save Christmas

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Scene to Believe

With household budgets under strain, Scene to Believe is offering thousands of fun-filled, festive jobs and every Kiwi is being urged to apply!

Kiwi seniors, full of Christmas cheer, are being encouraged to don the big red suit to help avoid a Santa shortage come December.

As Christmas in July celebrations kick off, talent agency Scene to Believe is launching its annual Santa Recruitment drive early to fill the hundreds of positions available across New Zealand.

Due to COVID-19, the last three years have seen fewer Kiwis apply for the top job, leaving shopping centre thrones empty, mantlepieces bare and wish lists unread. But with life returning to normal, there’s never been a better time to spread Yuletide cheer.

This year, Scene to Believe is also on the hunt for elves and a range of other Christmas characters, in a bid to get Santa’s Helpers numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

Scene to Believe Managing Director, Stefan Hutton, says being a Christmas character on the Santa set is the perfect casual job to boost budgets ahead of Christmas.

“We want everyone to step up and get festive, from university students and international travellers to retirees and grandparents. There is a role for everyone!” said Mr Hutton.

“We’re particularly short in the Santa department, so we’re calling on older Kiwis to throw their Santa’s hat in the ring and apply,” said Mr Hutton. “Becoming a Santa’s Helper is a great way for seniors to be more involved in their local community, interact with young people and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.”

Experienced Santa, Tony Hooper has been in the role for several years and says the job is perfect for older Kiwis wanting to dip their toe back into the workforce.

“Being a Santa is by far the best work I’ve ever done,” says Mr Hooper. “It’s flexible, I work when I want and I spend my days talking to young families and getting in the festive spirit.

“It’s also a great way to earn extra cash right before Christmas, which is when I need it most. And the best part is, I can still receive my pension!”

To find out more information and to register your interest as Santa or another Christmas character, visit scenetobelieve.co.nz for more information.

Who can apply to help Santa this year?

- Santas come in all shapes, sizes, and ages

- All you need is a love of Christmas and a positive, friendly personality

- You will be taken to Santa’s workshop to learn the magical ways

- You will be gifted with Santa’s full outfit that has been prepared specially from Santa!

- Need to be jolly, have a great HOHOHO and enjoy working with children

How Kiwis can apply for Santa:

- Call the Scene to Believe Santa Hotline: (09) 886 6699

- Email your Santa application: santajobs@scenetobelieve.co.nz

- Visit the Scene to Believe website: https://scenetobelieve.co.nz/joinourteam/

About Scene to Believe:

Since launching in 1997, Scene to Believe have provided a diverse range of innovative, professional and fun photography and video experiences across New Zealand. With a wide portfolio of clients, Scene to Believe cater for all markets, private and corporate. Scene to Believe pride themselves on helping brands build a consumer experience and connection at events that not only drives awareness but also helps make their event one that attendees will talk about for months after.

