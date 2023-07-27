Whakatāne Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Whakatāne will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Whakatāne in Whakatāne.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Whanganui will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

