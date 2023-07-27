Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Design Builders Unveil Two New Showhomes In The Bay Of Plenty & Wellington

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Design Builders

The Design Builders team has a fantastic track record in New Zealand, attaining gold medals for their homes in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year awards numerous times over the past 30 years. The awards aren't going to stop anytime soon now that they've unveiled two of their latest showhomes in the Bay of Plenty and Wellington.

“We’re always very proud of what we achieve, but seeing our efforts recognised by Registered Master Builders reaffirms our belief in our team’s exceptional talents,” Andrew Price says.

With an unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, Design Builders pride themselves in presenting homes that not only embrace the latest trends and styles but also showcase their dedication to sustainability practices. From innovative technologies to eco-friendly materials, their showhomes embody a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and environmental consciousness.

Their experienced team of home builders can create a space with sustainability and contemporary design in mind - all under one roof. Design Builders have four showhomes to explore, so read on to learn more about the latest additions to their portfolio.

Bay of Plenty Showhome

Nestled alongside the stunning Omokoroa Golf Course, this Japanese-inspired showhome showcases the perfect blend of form and function. From the abundant natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows to sustainably grown Japanese cedar and authentic Yakisugi cladding, every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an aesthetically striking and functionally efficient space.

For those interested in viewing the showhome, it will be available for viewings at 13 Fairwayview Drive, Omokoroa, on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm or by appointment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTVopGIxNg0

Wellington Showhome

Located in the highly sought-after Petone area of Lower Hutt, this stunning showhome offers a captivating blend of beachfront views, scenic cycle tracks, charming boutique shops, and a vibrant array of trendy cafés, restaurants, and craft beer breweries. Emphasising the spectacular views across Wellington Harbour, the showhome features Aluminium Eurostyle tray cladding on the sides and roof, complemented by touches of concrete-style plaster on the lower storey, creating a visually striking home. Explore our Wellington showhome gallery for a closer look.

For those interested in viewing the showhome, it is available for tours on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm to 4 pm or by appointment, located at 239 The Esplanade, Petone.

Book an Appointment with the Experts

How does a free, no-obligation discussion about building your new dream home sound? Reach out to their team today to book an appointment.

For the show home in the Bay of Plenty, contact Sam on 027 757 7170 or send him a message at sam.perrin@designbuilders.co.nz

For the Wellington showhome, contact Mark Davidge on 027 462 7220 or send a message to mark.davidge@designbuilders.co.nz.

