Take Time To Make The Most Of Your Money With Financial Advice New Zealand’s 5-Day Maximise Your Money Challenge

Financial Advice New Zealand is excited to take part in Sorted Money Month for 2023, an initiative coordinated by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission. As part of this nationwide campaign, Financial Advice New Zealand is running a series of four 5-day challenges throughout August, focused on helping New Zealanders maximize their money and improve their financial well-being.

The challenges are tailored to specific age groups:

Week 1 – Maximise your money in your 20s: August 1st to August 5th

Week 2 – Maximise your money in your 30s: August 7th to August 11th

Week 3 – Maximise your money in your 40s: August 14th to August 18th

Week 4 – Maximise your money in your 50s & 60s: August 21st to August 25th

They will feature daily top tips from expert financial advisers, enabling participants to challenge their spending and savings habits, and learn valuable strategies to establish good financial practices. Participants will gain insights into planning for the future, achieving financial goals, and navigating pre-retirement years for a comfortable retirement.

Research shows that those who seek help from financial advisers achieve better financial outcomes, gaining more financial confidence and control, and experiencing a greater sense of financial well-being.

According to Financial Advice New Zealand's Better Behaviours research report on the value of financial advice, advised New Zealanders have reported remarkable positive outcomes. Over two-thirds of respondents stated that financial advice led to a better understanding of the risks of their financial plan (77%), greater insight into how to achieve financial goals (74%), and increased ability to stick to their financial plans (70%).

"We’re excited to be part of Sorted Money Month and support New Zealanders in their financial journey," said Katrina Shanks, CEO at Financial Advice New Zealand. "We believe that through education, collaboration, and professional guidance, individuals can unlock the potential of their finances and secure a better financial future."

To learn more about the value of financial advice and take part in the challenges, visit Financial Advice New Zealand's website: https://financialadvice.nz/maximise-your-money/ or follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financialadvicenz .

About Financial Advice New Zealand:

Financial Advice New Zealand is a professional membership organisation for advisers working across all areas of financial advice, including mortgages, insurance, investments and financial planning. By helping advisers do what they do best, and helping more people access quality advice, Financial Advice New Zealand strives to help New Zealanders, and the country as a whole, be financially better off.

© Scoop Media

