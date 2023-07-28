Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong Sentences A Warning – Prevent Harm, Don’t Cover It Up

Friday, 28 July 2023, 7:06 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

Two men sentenced to jail for covering up poor health and safety practices show businesses can’t get away with poor practice.

The New Zealand Police charged William Mansfield Trevor Sullivan for making a false statement and Steven Patrick John Sullivan for perverting the course of justice. William Sullivan was sentenced to nine months imprisonment on 21 July and Steven Sullivan to 20 months imprisonment on 25 July.

An apprentice at Aimex Limited was exposed to vapour from solvents he had been directed to use when cleaning an engine room which wasn’t adequately ventilated, causing serious brain injury. Aimex was sentenced in July 2021 for health and safety failings contributing to the incident.

WorkSafe’s investigation found Aimex failed to develop a safe system of work relating to hazardous substances, and had failed to properly supervise, train and instruct its workers on work with hazardous substances.

Concerns deepened when WorkSafe was informed the same thing had happened with a different worker the week before.

“In that instance the worker was fortunate to recognise symptoms and keep themselves safe. Information passed on to WorkSafe related to the destruction of key documents to cover up the previous incident, which affected our ability to substantiate it.”

“The deception meant the sentencing of Aimex was not carried out with full understanding of failings. WorkSafe informed Police, who then prosecuted the two individuals,” says WorkSafe’s head of Specialist Interventions Dr Catherine Gardner.

Dr Gardner says businesses and organisations should focus on preventing harm instead of covering it up. Exposure to harmful chemicals is a well-known risk businesses and organisations must manage under the law.

“Risks must be managed, and workers must be protected from this kind of harm.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 