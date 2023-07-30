Morrinsville Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

29 July 2023

One lucky Lotto player from Morrinsville will be toasting a special win after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville in Morrinsville.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Canterbury will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

