Air New Zealand Toasts To New Zealand’s Finest Wines Onboard

Air New Zealand is raising a glass as it embarks on a wine-tasting adventure to select premium New Zealand's wines to showcase onboard.

The airline has invited 125 New Zealand wineries to bring their best drops for consideration onboard the airline's Business Premier cabins and select Lounges. Next month, some of New Zealand’s most respected and discerning wine connoisseurs will come together to choose their much-awaited list of the country's finest wines for 2024.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says more than 500 wines will go through a rigorous blind taste testing where wine experts will uncork bottles and sip, swirl and savour wines from across New Zealand vineyards.

“The challenge will be to whittle down the more than 500 wines to a small selection to feature onboard Air New Zealand’s premium cabins and lounges.

“Our wine experts are like treasure hunters, seeking the perfect balance of richness, elegance, and complexity in each bottle they discover. They understand the unique personality of every varietal and region, piecing together a dazzling collection that's both impressive and representative of New Zealand’s fantastic wine industry. The result is a fantastic array of New Zealand wines onboard that that showcase to customers the best of New Zealand’s wine to destinations like New York, Tokyo and Shanghai.”

The selection of wines, carefully curated by a Master of Wine and a Wine Consultant is a celebration of New Zealand’s diverse and exceptional winemaking and Air New Zealand’s commitment to serving and sharing the best of New Zealand wine onboard.

“Showcasing the best of New Zealand's wine industry onboard is a win-win for both our customers and our local wineries. It's a delicious way to support our economy and promote our country's world-class wines in places we fly to.

“It's a toast to our national wine growers and our unwavering dedication to delivering the best flying experience.”

For the current 2023 offering, the selection panel chose 56 wines, spanning eight varietals, that demonstrate exceptional quality, consistency, and distinctiveness, as well as capturing the essence of New Zealand's diverse wine regions.

“We’re delighted to offer our premium customers a taste of New Zealand's finest wines, showcasing the quality and diversity of our country's wine regions.”

Among the varietals selected are Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Syrah, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, each demonstrating the unique character and excellence that has become synonymous with New Zealand wine.

Across all its flights and lounges, Air New Zealand serves up roughly 62,000 litres of Sauvignon Blanc, 53,000 litres of Chardonnay and 59,000 litres of Pinot Noir of wine each year – all of which is New Zealand grown and made.

