Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Toasts To New Zealand’s Finest Wines Onboard

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is raising a glass as it embarks on a wine-tasting adventure to select premium New Zealand's wines to showcase onboard.

The airline has invited 125 New Zealand wineries to bring their best drops for consideration onboard the airline's Business Premier cabins and select Lounges. Next month, some of New Zealand’s most respected and discerning wine connoisseurs will come together to choose their much-awaited list of the country's finest wines for 2024.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says more than 500 wines will go through a rigorous blind taste testing where wine experts will uncork bottles and sip, swirl and savour wines from across New Zealand vineyards.

“The challenge will be to whittle down the more than 500 wines to a small selection to feature onboard Air New Zealand’s premium cabins and lounges.

“Our wine experts are like treasure hunters, seeking the perfect balance of richness, elegance, and complexity in each bottle they discover. They understand the unique personality of every varietal and region, piecing together a dazzling collection that's both impressive and representative of New Zealand’s fantastic wine industry. The result is a fantastic array of New Zealand wines onboard that that showcase to customers the best of New Zealand’s wine to destinations like New York, Tokyo and Shanghai.”

The selection of wines, carefully curated by a Master of Wine and a Wine Consultant is a celebration of New Zealand’s diverse and exceptional winemaking and Air New Zealand’s commitment to serving and sharing the best of New Zealand wine onboard.

“Showcasing the best of New Zealand's wine industry onboard is a win-win for both our customers and our local wineries. It's a delicious way to support our economy and promote our country's world-class wines in places we fly to.

“It's a toast to our national wine growers and our unwavering dedication to delivering the best flying experience.”

For the current 2023 offering, the selection panel chose 56 wines, spanning eight varietals, that demonstrate exceptional quality, consistency, and distinctiveness, as well as capturing the essence of New Zealand's diverse wine regions.

“We’re delighted to offer our premium customers a taste of New Zealand's finest wines, showcasing the quality and diversity of our country's wine regions.”

Among the varietals selected are Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Syrah, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, each demonstrating the unique character and excellence that has become synonymous with New Zealand wine.

Across all its flights and lounges, Air New Zealand serves up roughly 62,000 litres of Sauvignon Blanc, 53,000 litres of Chardonnay and 59,000 litres of Pinot Noir of wine each year – all of which is New Zealand grown and made.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy beauty products, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 