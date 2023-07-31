Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MPI Announces 2023 Good Employer Awards Finalists

Monday, 31 July 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has announced finalists for the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate and recognise good employers who show genuine passion for ensuring the success of their people.

“We were blown away by the record number and high calibre of entries in this year’s Good Employer Awards,” says Beth Davie, Manager Workforce at MPI.

“We received entries from a range of different employers in the food and fibre sector including dairy, forestry, horticulture, meat processing, and food production.

“A clear theme in the entries was the respect and appreciation of the huge role employees play in the success of their businesses.”

Beth Davie says people have always been at the heart of our food and fibre sector businesses.

“Our Good Employer Awards help to shine the spotlight on employers in Aotearoa who put their people first,” says Beth Davie.

“Providing a great work environment goes a long way towards boosting morale, attracting and retaining people, and contributing to the overall success of businesses.”

Wini Geddes, one of this year’s judges, says the panel was really impressed by the on-the-job training and support provided for rangatahi (young people) entering the workforce.

“Along with a mix of initiatives to boost knowledge, experience and wellbeing, pastoral care that provides tautoko and manaaki (support) for employees outside of the workplace ensured their success,” says Wini Geddes.

“E tū ngā whetū riki ka piki kei runga. Kōkiri. Kōkiri.” (Rising stars stand up. Go forth, go forth).

Wini Geddes and her husband Simon are Kaitohu (Directors) of Tāne Mahuta NZ Limited, kaupapa Māori industry training organisation, which received the Māori Agribusiness Award at the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employers Awards.

“We’d like to thank everyone who entered the awards this year,” says Beth Davie.

“The finalists in this year’s awards set the benchmark for providing productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments.”

Winners of the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Parliament on 21 August 2023.

Finalists:

Employee Development Award

  • Perrin Ag
  • Central Cherry Orchard Ltd Partnership
  • Hohepa Hawke’s Bay

Safe and Healthy Work Environment Award

  • Landcorp Farming Ltd (Pamu)
  • Tree Machine Services Ltd
  • Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd

Māori Agribusiness Award

  • Hohepa Hawke’s Bay
  • Constellation Brands
  • ANZCO Foods

Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award

  • Price Trusts Partnership
  • Valleyfield Pastoral Ltd
  • Tree Machine Services Ltd

Small Business Recognition Award

  • Ruru Sustainable Forest and Land Ltd
  • Tree Machine Services Ltd
  • Stirling Logging Ltd

A Supreme Award will be presented to the overall winner by the Minister of Agriculture at the awards ceremony.

Further information about the Primary Industries Good Employer Awards is available at www.mpi.govt.nz/gea

For more information please email: media@mpi.govt.nz

