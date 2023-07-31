Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Awards Highlight ‘thriving And Admirable’ Holiday Parks Sector

Monday, 31 July 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

The Holiday Parks New Zealand Award winners 2023 are representative of a ‘thriving and admirable sector’, according to judges.

Thursday's awards dinner followed the annual Holiday Parks trade show and conference, this year held in Rotorua.

Sashah Macleod of Tasman Holiday Parks Papamoa Beach was the recipient of the coveted Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award, which recognises a holiday park professional under the age of 35. 
 

Judges said: “In the current environment where workforce challenges are rife, it was very pleasing to read how much Sashah values her employees and prioritises team through upskilling, staff morale and retention.These are all focal pillars in being an ‘Employer of Choice’ - it is clear she has a genuine care for people.” 
 

“I have a feeling this isn’t the last we will hear of this young lady and her determination, passion and drive for the industry is highly admirable,” the judges said.

The TIA Sustainable Innovation Award was won by Cosy Corner Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui. The judges were impressed by the park’s success in diverting recycling from landfill while educating their guests and supporting their communities. “Diverting recycling from landfill is good for both reducing this expense line and carbon reduction.” 
 

The runner-up was Ngapae Holiday Park in Northland, which was commended for educating guests on their fishing practices and finding ways to share guests’ surplus catches with the community. 
 

Ian Smith, a long-time champion of the holiday park sector who currently works out of Ohope Beach TOP 10 with his family, was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Sector Award. The judges said: “Ian is very generous with his time and has provided advice to many holiday park operators over the years.” 
 

A full list of award winners is below. 
 

Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award sponsored by Tasman Holiday Parks 
Sashah Macleod, Tasman Holiday Parks Papamoa Beach 
 

PGG Wrightsons Park Grounds Award 
Winner: Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park 
Runner-up: Whakatane Holiday Park 
 

Resco Best New Build over $100,000 
Winner: Tasman Holiday Park – Beachaven 
Runners-up: North South Holiday Park, Tasman Holiday Parks – Papamoa, Tasman Holiday Parks – Waihi Beach 
 

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000 
Winner: Queenstown TOP 10 Holiday Park 
Runners-up: Hahei Holiday Resort, Ohope Beach TOP 10 and Whakatane Holiday Park 
 

TIA Sustainable Innovation Award 
Winner: Cosy Corner Holiday Park, Mount Maunganui 
Runner-up: Ngapae Holiday Park, Northland 
 

ReviewPro Business Recovery Award 
Omarama TOP 10 Holiday Park 
 

ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award 
Winner: Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve 
 

ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award 
Winner: Camp Waipu Cove 
 

Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Industry sponsored by TOP 10 Holiday Parks Group 
Ian Smith - Ohope Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Holiday Parks NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 