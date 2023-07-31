Awards Highlight ‘thriving And Admirable’ Holiday Parks Sector
The Holiday Parks New Zealand Award winners 2023 are representative of a ‘thriving and admirable sector’, according to judges.
Thursday's awards dinner followed the annual Holiday Parks trade show and conference, this year held in Rotorua.
Sashah Macleod of Tasman Holiday
Parks Papamoa Beach was the recipient of the coveted Holiday
Parks Emerging Star Award, which recognises a holiday park
professional under the age of
35.
Judges said: “In the current
environment where workforce challenges are rife, it was very
pleasing to read how much Sashah values her employees and
prioritises team through upskilling, staff morale and
retention.These are all focal pillars in being an
‘Employer of Choice’ - it is clear she has a genuine
care for people.”
“I have a feeling this isn’t the last we will hear of this young lady and her determination, passion and drive for the industry is highly admirable,” the judges said.
The
TIA Sustainable Innovation Award was won by Cosy Corner
Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui. The judges were impressed
by the park’s success in diverting recycling from landfill
while educating their guests and supporting their
communities. “Diverting recycling from landfill is good
for both reducing this expense line and carbon
reduction.”
The runner-up was Ngapae
Holiday Park in Northland, which was commended for educating
guests on their fishing practices and finding ways to share
guests’ surplus catches with the
community.
Ian Smith, a long-time
champion of the holiday park sector who currently works out
of Ohope Beach TOP 10 with his family, was awarded the
Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Sector Award.
The judges said: “Ian is very generous with his time and
has provided advice to many holiday park operators over the
years.”
A full list of award winners
is below.
Holiday Parks
Emerging Star Award sponsored by Tasman Holiday
Parks
Sashah Macleod, Tasman Holiday Parks Papamoa Beach
PGG Wrightsons
Park Grounds Award
Winner: Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park
Runner-up: Whakatane Holiday Park
Resco Best New Build over
$100,000
Winner: Tasman Holiday Park – Beachaven
Runners-up: North South Holiday Park, Tasman Holiday Parks – Papamoa, Tasman Holiday Parks – Waihi Beach
Resco Best Upgrade
under $100,000
Winner: Queenstown TOP 10 Holiday Park
Runners-up: Hahei Holiday Resort, Ohope Beach TOP 10 and Whakatane Holiday Park
TIA Sustainable
Innovation Award
Winner: Cosy Corner Holiday Park, Mount Maunganui
Runner-up: Ngapae Holiday Park, Northland
ReviewPro Business
Recovery Award
Omarama TOP 10 Holiday Park
ReviewPro Most Improved
Park Award
Winner: Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve
ReviewPro Spirit of
Hospitality Award
Winner: Camp Waipu Cove
Outstanding Contribution
to the Holiday Park Industry sponsored by TOP 10 Holiday
Parks Group
Ian Smith - Ohope Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park