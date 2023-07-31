Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity Private Equity Fund Invests Into Kiwi Tax Tech Company DataTorque

Monday, 31 July 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Simplicity

Simplicity, New Zealand’s nonprofit KiwiSaver and Investment Fund manager, has announced that its Private Equity fund has taken a minority stake in Kiwi tax tech company DataTorque.

This is the fund’s fourth direct investment in innovative Kiwi businesses.

“We’re excited that our fund will be investing in DataTorque,” said Sam Stubbs, Managing Director of Simplicity. “We believe the company (of which Simplicity’s Private Equity fund now has a 30% stake) has huge potential to grow and make a real difference in the world.”

The Wellington-based company is one of New Zealand’s leading tech players in the revenue management software space. It operates in 16 countries helping nations to become more efficient in their tax collection methods and systems.

Its focus is on tackling complexity by designing and delivering practical solutions that enable efficient revenue collection.

DataTorque chief executive, Bill Chatwin, said Simplicity was a good value-fit for the company.

“We’re incredibly passionate about the difference we can make in the world. With our support, governments can collect more revenue to enable them to provide public services and strengthen economies, creating opportunities that make a good life for all citizens.”

“Tax works best when it's transparent, fair, and people can see the outcomes, and automation/digitisation is an enabler for this. These are, again, themes that resonate with our understanding of Simplicity’s reason for being,” he added.

Chatwin said trends in taxation represent a huge opportunity for DataTorque, which employs 160 people worldwide.

“Both the IT and tax markets are developing incredibly quickly and there is a large amount of focus and investment flowing into digitisation, reducing tax leakage and ensuring data sharing and consistency across jurisdictions.”

This latest investment marks another milestone for Simplicity’s Private Equity fund as it continues to invest in innovative Kiwi businesses.

Over the last two years, the fund has also taken a direct stake in Quantifi Photonics, a critical supplier to optical networking tech and research companies worldwide, and Reliable Foundations, a leading supplier to housebuilders and retirement villages.

Simplicity’s private equity investments have grown to more than $44 million since 2017, when its Private Equity fund took an 11% stake in Icehouse Ventures, a New Zealand private equity business.

Investors in the High Growth and Growth Funds of the Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment Funds schemes have investments through the Private Equity fund.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Simplicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 