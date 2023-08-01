Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DCC Used LAP To Condense The Purchasing Process Of Portt’s Contract Lifecycle Management System From Months To Days

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 7:12 am
Press Release: Sphere PR

Dunedin City Council (DCC) has recently adopted the Lean Agile Procurement (LAP) approach during the selection of a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution from intelligent procurement, contracts and supplier management platform provider, Portt (an Advanced company). This highly collaborative approach reduced the usual procurement process from three months to three days and ensured that Portt’s solution was the best fit to automate supplier contracting activities, streamline approvals, manage flows and capture rich data for DCC.

DCC represents the 114,347 citizens that live in Dunedin, the second-largest city in the South Island of New Zealand. Procurement in local government with a cumulative value of over $100,000 requires an open and competitive procurement process. The procurement of a CLM solution was expected to be over that threshold.

From DCC’s experience, a complex software systems sourcing project would take an average of three months. The Council had previously encountered problems procuring complex Software as a Service (SaaS) technology solutions and chose to leverage lean agile procurement as the sourcing tool to better identify the type of software partner they wanted to work with.

A two-day LAP off-site event was held in Dunedin, where Portt had the opportunity to understand DCC’s desired outcomes and then framed their recommendations accordingly. This involved healthy exchanges between the two teams and both used the LAP process to scope the requirements to the ultimate solution to reach DCC's objectives.

Robert West, General Manager, Dunedin City Council: “The importance of using the face-to-face agile process to allow for an honest ‘up front’ conversation on scope and having Portt challenge and test our thinking was essential to getting the right outcome for this critical project for the Council, cannot be underestimated.

“We came away from a two-day intensive process with all the terms of the deal agreed, a signed contract and a working relationship between the Council and Portt staff already established. What more could we ask for? A great result,” continued Robert West.

The partnership approach Portt had taken throughout the procurement process gave DCC early confidence that their working style would be complementary to the way its own team operated and this would contribute to a positive long-term working relationship.

Serge Kolman, Procurement & Contracts Manager at Dunedin City Council, said: “Both DCC and Portt leaned into the two-day event even before the contract was awarded and this approach has allowed for open communication and problem-solving, resulting in a collaborative and trusted environment where both parties could build a strong relationship.”

The impact of the strong relationship both parties established sets a solid foundation for future collaboration, with both organisations expected to work together in a collaborative, cooperative and flexible manner throughout the Portt CLM implementation, which started in January and was completed by end June.

The benefit for Portt is that utilising the LAP process meant that the typical cost to respond to a public tender was reduced by 40 per cent, and the enterprise sales cycle was also reduced by half.

"From the supplier side, the significance of the investment required to input into the LAP process versus the more traditional way of running a tender process was far less. To put into context, the process took days, not months, to complete and as we were able to work closely with the project team and stakeholders, this resulted in an immediate clear direction on which we could all move forward with," said Mark Reddy, Head of Growth for Spend Management at Portt, an Advanced company.



Utilised across most industry verticals and levels of the public and private sectors, Portt is designed for procurement functions that desire efficiency gains, quality data and compliant contract and procurement teams.

