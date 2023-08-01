Building Climate Resilient Landscapes Without Crashing Rural Land Prices

Rural landowners are under threat from a growing movement to reforest hundreds of thousands of hectares of erosion-prone farmland in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. These proposals from conservation groups and some political parties fail to recognise the impact of changing land use on rural land prices and rural livelihoods, according to Ekos CEO Sean Weaver.

“We are in a cost of living crisis and are looking down the barrel of a recession whilst the government and conservation groups want to change rural land management at a very large scale. Rural landowners own or have purchased their land with the intention to make a living form it. If you require landowners to put permanent native forests on hundreds of thousands of hectares of erosion lands, you risk crashing land value in these areas, deepening the cost of living crisis, and intensifying a recession for rural communities”, Weaver said.

“To get ready for a future with more regular cyclones like Cyclone Gabrielle we urgently need to build climate resilient landscapes in places like the central North Island, Gisborne District, Hawkes Bay, Tasman District, Wanganui, and Northland,” says Weaver.

This will require replacing clear-cut forestry and pastoral farming on hundreds of thousands of hectares of erosion lands with an economically viable alternative. According to Weaver, the most practical alternative that will not crash rural land value is continuous cover forestry.

Continuous cover forestry never clear cuts the forest but instead either does not harvest, or harvests individual trees, groups of trees, patches or strips in an on-going cycle of harvest and replacement. This approach is common in other countries including federal forests in the US, many developing countries, and around 30% of all forestry in Europe. Lands too steep for any harvesting can be planted in native trees and managed for conservation.

“The carbon market can fund this kind of sustainable forestry at no cost to the taxpayer, so long as the government stops threatening to ban the use of exotic trees in the Emissions Trading Scheme. Such a ban will not help rural landowners choose an economically viable sustainability solution”, he said.

Since early 2022 the current government has been considering a ban on exotic trees like oak, eucalyptus and redwood in the permanent forest category of the Emissions Trading Scheme. But according to Weaver, rural landowners need economically viable options for making a living on steep lands, and one of these is continuous cover forestry funded through the sale of both carbon credits and wood.

Ekos specialises in funding native reforestation using carbon credits, but had to face the harsh reality that carbon financed native reforestation often fails financially.

“Native forests grow slowly and this means that the carbon credit production rate is often too low to cover the costs of planting and management. This reality forced us to decide to either to give up, or innovate and deliver the next best thing. We decided to innovate and plant both native forest areas and exotic forest areas and manage the exotic forests using continuous cover forestry methods. The exotic areas funded the native areas that were unable to fund themselves. This also give us the option to transition the exotic forest areas to native forest across several decades if this is what the landowner wants. This model has big implications for building climate resilient rural landscapes in an economically viable way,” he said.

“Native forests are like the children in the economy – incredibly valuable but don’t pay for themselves. Because of this we need the grown-ups like exotic forests to carry the native forests we want to plant.”

“The nation nees to reforest very large areas of erosion lands to get ready for climate change at a cost of billions of dollars. If we choose the sensible middle path of continuous cover forestry we can deliver this at zero cost to the taxpayer, avoid deepening the cost of living crisis, whilst maintaining rural land values, and foster much needed rural prosperity”, Weaver said.

“The government has been mismanaging the Emissions Trading Scheme with carbon prices jumping around like a yoyo and threatening to ban trees that will fund a sensible solution. This is causing massive investment uncertainty for continuous cover forestry and denying rural landowners a viable option to build a prosperous, climate resilient future.” Weaver said.

