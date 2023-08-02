Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CCL Achieves VMware Sovereign Cloud Status

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: CCL

Hybrid cloud specialist CCL announced today that it has achieved VMware Sovereign Cloud status, recognising its 20+ years commitment to delivering sovereign IT capability.

“CCL is proud to join the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative,” said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “This designation is further validation of our long-term commitment to sovereign IT capability, and the heritage we have in supporting many of New Zealand’s largest public sector organisations.”

The VMware Sovereign Cloud framework involved a rigorous assessment of CCL’s cloud services and infrastructure, networks, and data centres. The designation further validates that Spark Business Group, through CCL, provides specialised technical proficiency and key sovereign capabilities to ensure classified data is protected, compliant, and resident within a national territory and subject to the laws of that country.

“Our goal is to help New Zealand organisations select the best cloud platform for their business whether that involves on-premise, private, or public cloud platforms. Our teams utilise the best-in-class cloud frameworks and tools available such as our CloudIQ service to help manage multiple and complex cloud environments, as well as our extensive expertise and professional services to help our customers transform their business,” said Adams.

“There is no data sovereignty without cloud sovereignty. And sovereignty doesn’t have to come at the expense of cloud innovation,” said Angela Cunneen, Country Manager New Zealand, VMware. “VMware Sovereign Cloud providers such as CCL can help customers innovate and drive digital transformation while reducing the risk of unlocking the value of data. We’re pleased to welcome CCL to the VMware Sovereign Cloud community and look forward to collaborating to help meet the unique needs of customers.”

The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps organisations engage with trusted cloud service providers to meet geo-specific requirements around data sovereignty and jurisdictional control; data access and integrity; data security and compliance; data independence and mobility; and data analytics and innovation.

“CCL has a number of strategic cloud transformation partners with whom we have strong multi-year partnerships, highlighting our deep working knowledge, proven experience, and established trust. We take pride in our ability to partner effectively, while at the same time meeting the needs and expectations of clients who have diverse requirements,” adds Adams.

As part of Spark Business Group, CCL has a proven track record of delivering successful cloud solutions to a wide range of New Zealand organisations, utilising its locally owned and domiciled data centre network, strategic partnerships with market-leading technology, and a nationwide team of cloud experts.

