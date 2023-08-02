Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Strengthens Security And Trust Program With New ISO Certifications

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Boomi

Australia & New Zealand – August 2, 2023 BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the company is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and an ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certified provider whose Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and Information Security Management System (ISMS) have received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organisation (ISO). Boomi’s 27001:2013 and 27701:2019 ISO certifications also include control objectives from ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 which provide guidance on both the information security aspects of cloud computing and the protection of personal data in the cloud.

By obtaining these certifications, Boomi reaffirms its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest levels of information security and privacy on a global scale.

Boomi’s certifications were issued by A-LIGN, a global end-to-end compliance solutions provider, upon the successful completion of a formal audit process. These certifications are evidence that Boomi has met the rigorous standards in ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the Boomi Services. Boomi demonstrated the necessary technical controls in place, and formalised IT security and privacy procedures and measures to safeguard and protect information from unauthorised access or compromise.

“Information security is a top priority for every organisation globally,” said Neil Kole, Chief Information Officer at Boomi. “Achieving ISO certifications for the entire Boomi platform demonstrates our commitment to protecting our information assets. Our customers and partners can rest assured that Boomi’s industry-leading security program is helping to keep their information secure.”

As one of the only integration platform as a service (iPaaS) vendors that is also FedRAMP Authorised, Boomi is consistently evolving to ensure its compliance security and privacy programs continue to meet the stringent regulatory standards set by governments and its nearly 20,000 worldwide customers.

More details on the compliance certifications and authorisations that Boomi has achieved can be found at https://boomi.com/compliance/.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Boomi platform

Explore the Boomiverse Community

Follow Boomi on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

###

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.boomi.com.

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, and the ‘B’ logo are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Boomi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 