Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Federated Farmers Mark Significant Milestone For M. Bovis Eradication Efforts

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Reaching a point where we have no current infections and no properties under investigation is a significant milestone in efforts to eradicate M. bovis, says Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford.

"Federated Farmers are cautiously optimistic that we’ve now turned a corner in the Mycoplasma bovis eradication efforts, but we won’t be sure until bulk milk testing ramps up again in spring," Langford says.

"We’ve been able to get to this point through the joint efforts of our farmers and rural communities, and a strong partnership between the primary sector and Government.

"It’s been an incredibly challenging few years for the farming families who have been infected and rural communities who have been anxious about the diseases spread.

"There’s been a big financial cost to try and eradicate this disease, but there’s been a big emotional cost too. Farmers absolutely love their animals, so to lose your herd is just devastating.

"I hope those farmers who were impacted take real heart from today’s announcement and know it hasn’t all been for nothing.

"The job’s far from over, but all the indicators are pointing in the right direction and we’re making real progress," Langford concluded.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 