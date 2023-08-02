Federated Farmers Mark Significant Milestone For M. Bovis Eradication Efforts

Reaching a point where we have no current infections and no properties under investigation is a significant milestone in efforts to eradicate M. bovis, says Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford.

"Federated Farmers are cautiously optimistic that we’ve now turned a corner in the Mycoplasma bovis eradication efforts, but we won’t be sure until bulk milk testing ramps up again in spring," Langford says.

"We’ve been able to get to this point through the joint efforts of our farmers and rural communities, and a strong partnership between the primary sector and Government.

"It’s been an incredibly challenging few years for the farming families who have been infected and rural communities who have been anxious about the diseases spread.

"There’s been a big financial cost to try and eradicate this disease, but there’s been a big emotional cost too. Farmers absolutely love their animals, so to lose your herd is just devastating.

"I hope those farmers who were impacted take real heart from today’s announcement and know it hasn’t all been for nothing.

"The job’s far from over, but all the indicators are pointing in the right direction and we’re making real progress," Langford concluded.

