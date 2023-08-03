Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Calling All Trailblazers: The NZ Compare Awards Are Open For Entry

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

Get ready for an electrifying celebration of excellence as the highly anticipated NZ Compare Awards make their triumphant return for 2023!

Now entering their 7 th year, the NZ Compare Awards recognize and honour the very best in New Zealand across the three key industries of broadband, energy and mobile.

With a renewed sense of excitement and a commitment to showcasing the outstanding contributions of these businesses, the NZ Compare Awards promise to be a night of glitz, glamour, and well-deserved recognition.

As the boundaries between the utility industries continue to blur, the organisers have responded to growing demand to fine tune the categories and areas of excellence celebrated by the NZ Compare Awards and 2023 will see 23 categories across the 3 industries.

First held in 2017 with a humble 50 guests and growing consistently each year, the 2023 event will see over 350 key industry members entertained by Master of Ceremonies, Mike McRoberts, at the Hunua Rooms within Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

The Award categories are thoughtfully curated, guided by the needs and preferences of 300,000 Kiwis who rely on NZ Compare websites every month. Emerging victorious in these categories holds substantial significance to the Kiwi consumers, symbolizing a seal of approval for the talent and vision the winning company has tirelessly pursued. Entering and winning an NZ Compare Award gives you an opportunity to bask in the confidence of knowing that your hard work is truly making a difference and leaving a positive impact on the lives of countless customers.

The NZ Compare Awards are supported by a wide range of companies including returning Gold Sponsors Ambit and Movinghub.

Securing an NZ Compare Award is contingent upon meeting a diverse set of criteria. These criteria encompass consumer surveys and reviews gathered from the NZ Compare websites, as well as the discerning decisions of an expert judging panel. The combination of these factors ensures a comprehensive and fair evaluation of the contenders, making the awards a true testament to excellence.

"The NZ Compare Awards will be judged by an impartial panel of esteemed New Zealand experts and presented at a grand gala awards event. This prestigious platform offers a unique opportunity to acknowledge and honor the remarkable achievements of the New Zealand utility sectors." said Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare.

The awards are open for on-line entry from August 3rd 2023 at https://awards.nzcompare.com/ and the closing deadline for entries is 17th October 2023.

The Award Categories for 2023 are:

BROADBAND AWARDS

Best Wireless Service Provider

Best Digital Innovation

Best Value Broadband Provider

Best Rural Service Provider

Best Bundled Plan

Best Customer Support - Broadband

Best Fibre Broadband Provider

People’s Choice Award

Best Business Broadband

Broadband Provider of the Year

POWER AWARDS

Best Business Power Provider

Best Energy Innovation

Best Value Energy Provider

Best Customer Support - Power

People’s Choice Award Power

Power Provider of the Year

MOBILE AWARDS

Mobile Network of the Year

Best Customer Support - Mobile

Best Network for Business

Best Value Mobile Provider

People’s Choice Award Mobile

NZ COMPARE SUPREME AWARDS

Making a Difference

Supreme Champion

Winners of all Award categories will be announced live on the night and tickets are available now at https://awards.nzcompare.com/.

For further information: email: awards@nzcompare.com

About the NZ Compare Awards:

The NZ Compare Awards are hosted by NZ Compare, the leading comparison website company in New Zealand. Supported by a range of illustrious sponsors, the NZ Compare Awards will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services in the broadband, power and mobile sectors. The awards are judged by a combination of consumer surveys and reviews on NZ Compare websites as well as consultation with our expert judging panel. The independent judging panel will announce the winners on November 30th 2023 at the gala awards ceremony in front of a Who's Who of the New Zealand utility sectors.

https://awards.nzcompare.com/

